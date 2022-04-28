Digital Samba S.L. has announced that its award-winning video conferencing platform for meetings, webinars, team collaboration, and education Samba Live, has officially been recognised as a "high-performer" among small businesses in the G2 Spring 2022 Report for Virtual Classroom Software.

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace where businesses can discover and review software solutions. Being recognised as a high-performer in the virtual classroom category is a significant achievement because reviews on G2 are 100% authentic and validated. According to the G2 Spring report, 97% of users said Samba Live's Virtual Classroom was easy to set up, and 95% were satisfied with the customer support offered.

Samba Live is the flagship product of Digital Samba, a Spanish software company. Digital Samba has almost 20 years of experience being at the cutting-edge of the video communication and virtual collaboration industries. Their expertise has resulted in a well-received and popular European video conferencing software suite recommended by nearly 90% of users.

"We are pleased to be recognised as a High Performer by G2. Hundreds of companies have chosen Samba Live to meet their video conferencing needs. Our innovative approach to video conferencing is backed by almost two decades of experience and a world-class development team. We want to thank our loyal customers, we can't wait to keep adding value to your businesses," said Robert Strobl, founder and CEO at Digital Samba.

Samba Live offers a complete virtual communication software solution that caters to a range of communication and collaboration needs. Clients use the platform for daily business meetings, webinars, online learning, application development, etc. Samba Live's customers include world-renowned companies like McDonald's, Deloitte, Ferrari, Raiffeisen Centrobank, American Express and more.

Samba Live's users benefit from a complete feature set including whiteboards, hand-raising, breakout rooms, white labeling, fully supported file sharing and much more. The platform operates with an easily scalable and flexible pricing model. Samba Live supports video API and CDN so that developers can integrate it with webpages, use it in projects, or tie it into existing systems. Samba Live video conferencing platform is fully compliant with the European Union's GDPR rules and regulations, making it a safe and secure choice.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220427006098/en/

Contacts:

Anna Dralina

www.digitalsamba.com

info@digitalsamba.com

+34 617 617 454

+44 203 1295353

+1 866 9039129