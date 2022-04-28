- (PLX AI) - Carlsberg shares rose 2% in early trading after first-quarter organic growth surprised positively.
- • Q1 organic growth of 23.6% was nearly double consensus of 12.9%
- • Driven by 9.1% volume growth and 14.5% price mix
- • This is a strong set of results and see upside to Carlsberg's guidance, assuming no new significant lockdowns, though uncertainty remains high, Carnegie said
- • We expect consensus estimates to come up about 2%, remaining below the top end of the 2022 organic EBIT growth guidance of -5% to 2%, analysts at Carnegie said
