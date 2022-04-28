Fisher Investments UK named a 2022 UK Best Workplace

Firm recognised by Great Place to Work for third consecutive year

LONDON, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisher Investments UK-a subsidiary of US-based Fisher Investments-was named to the 2022 UK Best Workplaces list by Great Place To Work-the global authority on workplace culture. This is the third consecutive year Fisher Investments UK was named to the UK Best Workplaces list, which recognises companies for creating a positive work environment.

To select the list, Great Place to Work analysed anonymous employee feedback on factors including compensation, manager quality, workplace atmosphere and the employer pride.

"It's an honour to be recognised by Great Place to Work again. Cultivating a rewarding work environment is essential in our mission to help more clients plan brighter financial futures around the world," said Ric Bremer, Fisher Investments UK's Executive Managing Director.

Great Place to Work UK also recently recognised Fisher Investments UK on their 2022 Best Workplaces for Wellbeing list and 2021 Best Workplaces for Women.

Fisher Investments and its affiliates are hiring for a variety of roles in numerous locations globally. Visit FisherCareers.com to learn more about our exciting career opportunities.

About Fisher Investments UK and Fisher Investments Europe Limited

Fisher Investments UK is the trading name of Fisher Investments Europe Limited and is part of the global group of Fisher companies. Fisher Investments UK is authorised and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA Number 191609) and is registered in England (Company Number 3850593). Fisher Investments Europe UK's registered office is located at Level 18, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London, E14 5AX. For more information on Fisher Investments UK, please visit www.fisherinvestments.com/en-gb.

About Fisher Investments

Fisher Investments is an independent, fee-only investment adviser. As of 31/03/2022, Fisher Investments and its subsidiaries manage over £150 billion in assets globally-over £118 billion for private investors, £29 billion for institutional investors and £1 billion for US small to mid-sized business retirement plans. Fisher Investments maintains four principal business groups: US Private Client, Institutional, Private Client International and 401(k) Solutions, which serve a global client base of diverse investors. Founder and Executive Chairman Ken Fisher wrote the Forbes "Portfolio Strategy" column from 1984 through 2016, making him the longest continuously running columnist in the magazine's history. In recent years, Ken's columns have run consistently in major media outlets across almost every Western European country as well as material Asian countries, spanning more countries and more volume than any other columnist of any type in history. Ken has also authored 11 books, including four New York Times bestsellers on finance and investing. For more information on Fisher Investments, please visit www.fisherinvestments.com/en-us

Media Contacts

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1330249/Fisher_Investments_UK_Logo.jpg