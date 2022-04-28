Shenzhen-based inverter and battery storage manufacturer Sofarsolar is launching an intelligent residential energy storage system in May. The product will be available in Europe and other PV markets. It combines a battery system with an inverter in one unit. The modular and integrated design provides for easy transportation and installation. Lithium iron phosphate batteries increases safety and can be easily scaled.Sofarsolar is a leading Chinese PV inverter and energy storage manufacturer. The company was founded in 2013 in Shenzhen, a city known for its expertise in Information and Communications ...

