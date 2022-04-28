A new report shows that the Indian states of Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh accounted for two-thirds of India's 65 GW shortfall on its 175 GW renewable energy target, as of March.From pv magazine India A new report by global think tank Ember shows that four of India's states and union territories have already surpassed their 2022 renewable capacity targets, as India pursues aa target of 175 GW of clean energy installations by December 2022. However, 27 states and union territories have yet to achieve even half of their respective targets and will need ...

