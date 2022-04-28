Osisko Metals announced the commencement of drilling at Gaspé Copper, Together with Elea, the global leader in Pulsed Electric Field technology PEF, EnWave hosted a showcase event on the synergies of PEF and Radiant Energy Vacuum Dehydration, new exploration capital is being raised by Fury Gold Mines through a CAD 11 million private placement, also seeking to raise new capital is Kuya Silver through a non-brokered private placement of approximately $2 million and Griffin Mining reported its production results for the first three months in 2022.