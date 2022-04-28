



DUBAI, Apr 28, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - World's longest-running AI show series, World AI Show & Awards is set to make its return to where it started from - Dubai! The 35th global edition will take place on 25 - 26 May 2022 at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers in Dubai. Aligned with the UAE's National Innovation Strategy and AI Strategy 2031, the show aims to explore the prospects of innovations in the global AI landscape.Among globally-renowned speakers, thought leaders and AI influencers is Mr Sanjay Patil, Sr. Manager - Enterprise Sales, Enterprise Bot, who will shed light on how 'omnichannel AI-powered automation accelerates innovation for the modern enterprises'.With customer experience emerging as the key differentiator across industries & regions, innovation has truly come to the forefront. AI-powered automation on all communication channels is the most sought-after technology to accelerate innovation, resulting in enhanced customer experience.Mr Sanjay Patil was quoted saying, "At World AI Show, we want to show organizations how they can quickly step up their communications - be it with customers or employees - by leveraging Omnichannel AI-powered automation." He further added, "We are excited to bring Enterprise Bot to the Middle East region and unlock unprecedented speed and agility of deployment for enterprises across industries."Mr Mithun Shetty, CEO of Trescon stated, "From Healthcare to Human Resources, and from Logistics, InsureTech to Omnichannel CX, participants at World AI Show can expect to learn how Enterprise Bots are utilizing AI bot technology to solve issues of today and tomorrow." He further added, "We are excited to have Enterprise Bot at World AI Show & Awards, which will unlock the possibilities regarding conversational AI for our participants."About Enterprise BotEnterprise Bot is enabling enterprises across the globe, including the Middle East, to provide an omnichannel experience to their customers by building AI-powered virtual assistants across chat, email, and voice channels. Through Enterprise Bot's unique technology and out-of-the-box skill sets, the overall customer experience is enhanced, while operational costs are reduced by up to 40%. Customers can deploy a fully-functional AI-powered chatbot in 24hrs without developer effort, resulting in ROI from Day 1. It operates as the only plug-and-play, enterprise-ready solution with omnichannel support, multilingual support including Arabic and automated knowledge base maintenance. Enterprise Bot currently has diverse clients in logistics, insurance, healthcare, retail and more industries.Follow Enterprise Bot:Twitter: https://twitter.com/enterprisebotLinkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/enterprise-bot/Website: https://www.enterprisebot.aiAbout World AI ShowWorld AI Show is a thought-leadership-driven, business-focused, global series of events that takes place in strategic locations across the world. The show is a one-of-a-kind gathering of pre-qualified CIOs, CEOs, CTOs, Heads of AI, Chief Digital Officers, Heads of Innovation and International AI experts. Witness powerful keynotes, workshops, use-case presentations, product exhibitions, panel discussions and tech talks to find solutions for issues and trends within the AI and RPA space.About TresconTrescon is a global business events and consulting firm that provide a wide range of business services to a diversified client base that includes corporations, governments and individuals. Trescon is specialized in producing highly focused B2B events that connect businesses with opportunities through conferences, roadshows, expos, demand generation, investor connect and consulting services.For further details about the announcement, please contact:Karthik A,Corporate Communications Manager,Tresconmedia@tresconglobal.comSource: trescon