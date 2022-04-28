AECI Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding

AECI LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Hybrid code AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238

Bond company code AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

(AECI or the Company)

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY DIRECTORS and PRESCRIBED OFFICERS

In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements and Debt Listings Requirements, shareholders and noteholders are advised of the following sales under the AECI Long-term Incentive Plan (LTIP) in respect of the awards that vested on 14 April 2022:

Name: Mark Dytor Position and company: Chief Executive, AECI Date of transaction: 25 April 2022 Nature of transaction: On-market sale of ordinary shares to settle the tax obligations arising from the LTIP awards Number of securities: 26 698 Class of securities: Ordinary shares VWAP per security: R97,8754 Total value of transaction: R2 613 077,43 Highest price per security R98,37 Lowest price per security R97,80 Extent of interest: Direct beneficial Clearance to deal obtained: Yes

Name: Mark Kathan Position and company: Chief Financial Officer, AECI Date of transaction: 25 April 2022 Nature of transaction: On-market sale of ordinary shares to settle the tax obligations arising from the LTIP awards Number of securities: 18 381 Class of securities: Ordinary shares VWAP per security: R97,8754 Total value of transaction: R1 799 047,73 Highest price per security R98,37 Lowest price per security R97,80 Extent of interest: Direct beneficial Clearance to deal obtained: Yes

Name: Dean Mulqueeny Position and company: Prescribed Officer, AECI Date of transaction: 25 April 2022 Nature of transaction: On-market sale of ordinary shares to settle the tax obligations arising from the LTIP awards Number of securities: 10 864 Class of securities: Ordinary shares VWAP per security: R97,8754 Total value of transaction: R1 063 318,35 Highest price per security R98,37 Lowest price per security R97,80 Extent of interest: Direct beneficial Clearance to deal obtained: Yes

Name: Dean Murray Position and company: Prescribed Officer, AECI Date of transaction: 25 April 2022 Nature of transaction: On-market sale of ordinary shares to settle the tax obligations arising from the LTIP awards Number of securities: 10 724 Class of securities: Ordinary shares VWAP per security: R97,8754 Total value of transaction: R1 049 615,79 Highest price per security R98,37 Lowest price per security R97,80 Extent of interest: Direct beneficial Clearance to deal obtained: Yes

Woodmead, Sandton

28 April 2022

Equity and Debt Sponsor:Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)