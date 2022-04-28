AECI Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
London, April 28
AECI LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)
Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220
Hybrid code AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238
Bond company code AECI
LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85
(AECI or the Company)
DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY DIRECTORS and PRESCRIBED OFFICERS
In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements and Debt Listings Requirements, shareholders and noteholders are advised of the following sales under the AECI Long-term Incentive Plan (LTIP) in respect of the awards that vested on 14 April 2022:
|Name:
|Mark Dytor
|Position and company:
|Chief Executive, AECI
|Date of transaction:
|25 April 2022
|Nature of transaction:
|On-market sale of ordinary shares to settle the tax obligations arising from the LTIP awards
|Number of securities:
|26 698
|Class of securities:
|Ordinary shares
|VWAP per security:
|R97,8754
|Total value of transaction:
|R2 613 077,43
|Highest price per security
|R98,37
|Lowest price per security
|R97,80
|Extent of interest:
|Direct beneficial
|Clearance to deal obtained:
|Yes
|Name:
|Mark Kathan
|Position and company:
|Chief Financial Officer, AECI
|Date of transaction:
|25 April 2022
|Nature of transaction:
|On-market sale of ordinary shares to settle the tax obligations arising from the LTIP awards
|Number of securities:
|18 381
|Class of securities:
|Ordinary shares
|VWAP per security:
|R97,8754
|Total value of transaction:
|R1 799 047,73
|Highest price per security
|R98,37
|Lowest price per security
|R97,80
|Extent of interest:
|Direct beneficial
|Clearance to deal obtained:
|Yes
|Name:
|Dean Mulqueeny
|Position and company:
|Prescribed Officer, AECI
|Date of transaction:
|25 April 2022
|Nature of transaction:
|On-market sale of ordinary shares to settle the tax obligations arising from the LTIP awards
|Number of securities:
|10 864
|Class of securities:
|Ordinary shares
|VWAP per security:
|R97,8754
|Total value of transaction:
|R1 063 318,35
|Highest price per security
|R98,37
|Lowest price per security
|R97,80
|Extent of interest:
|Direct beneficial
|Clearance to deal obtained:
|Yes
|Name:
|Dean Murray
|Position and company:
|Prescribed Officer, AECI
|Date of transaction:
|25 April 2022
|Nature of transaction:
|On-market sale of ordinary shares to settle the tax obligations arising from the LTIP awards
|Number of securities:
|10 724
|Class of securities:
|Ordinary shares
|VWAP per security:
|R97,8754
|Total value of transaction:
|R1 049 615,79
|Highest price per security
|R98,37
|Lowest price per security
|R97,80
|Extent of interest:
|Direct beneficial
|Clearance to deal obtained:
|Yes
Woodmead, Sandton
28 April 2022
Equity and Debt Sponsor:Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
