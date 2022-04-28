Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.04.2022

WKN: 863727 ISIN: ZAE000000220 Ticker-Symbol: A7Z 
Frankfurt
28.04.22
08:03 Uhr
5,900 Euro
+0,050
+0,85 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
1-Jahres-Chart
AECI LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AECI LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
28.04.2022 | 11:04
AECI Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding

AECI Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, April 28

AECI LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Hybrid code AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238

Bond company code AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

(AECI or the Company)

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY DIRECTORS and PRESCRIBED OFFICERS

In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements and Debt Listings Requirements, shareholders and noteholders are advised of the following sales under the AECI Long-term Incentive Plan (LTIP) in respect of the awards that vested on 14 April 2022:

Name:Mark Dytor
Position and company:Chief Executive, AECI
Date of transaction:25 April 2022
Nature of transaction:On-market sale of ordinary shares to settle the tax obligations arising from the LTIP awards
Number of securities:26 698
Class of securities:Ordinary shares
VWAP per security:R97,8754
Total value of transaction:R2 613 077,43
Highest price per securityR98,37
Lowest price per securityR97,80
Extent of interest:Direct beneficial
Clearance to deal obtained:Yes

Name:Mark Kathan
Position and company:Chief Financial Officer, AECI
Date of transaction:25 April 2022
Nature of transaction:On-market sale of ordinary shares to settle the tax obligations arising from the LTIP awards
Number of securities:18 381
Class of securities:Ordinary shares
VWAP per security:R97,8754
Total value of transaction:R1 799 047,73
Highest price per securityR98,37
Lowest price per securityR97,80
Extent of interest:Direct beneficial
Clearance to deal obtained:Yes

Name:Dean Mulqueeny
Position and company:Prescribed Officer, AECI
Date of transaction:25 April 2022
Nature of transaction:On-market sale of ordinary shares to settle the tax obligations arising from the LTIP awards
Number of securities:10 864
Class of securities:Ordinary shares
VWAP per security:R97,8754
Total value of transaction:R1 063 318,35
Highest price per securityR98,37
Lowest price per securityR97,80
Extent of interest:Direct beneficial
Clearance to deal obtained:Yes

Name:Dean Murray
Position and company:Prescribed Officer, AECI
Date of transaction:25 April 2022
Nature of transaction:On-market sale of ordinary shares to settle the tax obligations arising from the LTIP awards
Number of securities:10 724
Class of securities:Ordinary shares
VWAP per security:R97,8754
Total value of transaction:R1 049 615,79
Highest price per securityR98,37
Lowest price per securityR97,80
Extent of interest:Direct beneficial
Clearance to deal obtained:Yes

Woodmead, Sandton

28 April 2022

Equity and Debt Sponsor:Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

