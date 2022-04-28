Anzeige
28.04.2022
Slalom earns #12 spot on UK's Best Workplaces amongst medium-sized organisations

LONDON, April 28, 2022 as one of the UK's Best Workplaces 2022 amongst medium-sized organisations. The #12 ranking is based on analysis of survey responses from those who know Slalom best-our employees. This is our first time making the UK's Best Workplaces list.

"Slalom aspires to be an amazing place to work, so we can attract and retain incredible people, who then do fantastic things for our clients, partners, and communities," said Dave Williams, Country Managing Director, Slalom UK. "We're properly thrilled to be recognised as one of the UK's Best Workplaces in our first time to take part!"

Slalom UK has offices in Manchester and London. To determine the 2022 UK's Best Workplaces list, Great Place to Work performed rigorous evaluations of hundreds of employee and leader responses. They then used these data insights to benchmark the effectiveness of companies' employee value propositions against the culture their employees actually experience.

More about Slalom:

Slalom is a global consulting firm focused on strategy, technology, and business transformation. In 42 markets around the world, Slalom's teams have autonomy to move fast and do what's right. They are backed by regional innovation hubs, a global culture of collaboration, and partnerships with the world's top technology providers. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Seattle, Slalom has organically grown to over 12,500 employees. Slalom has been named one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For seven years running and is regularly recognised by employees as a best place to work. Learn more at slalom.com.

Contact: press@slalom.com
