Sabanci University: SU IMC will attend JEC World in Paris for new collaborations

Sabanci University Integrated Manufacturing Technologies Research and Application Center (SU IMC) will attend JEC World 2022, the largest international gathering of the composites industry, which will take place on May 3-5 in Paris.

SU IMC is an industrial-scale research, technology development, test and application center offering design, analysis, prototyping, manufacturing and process development services in relation to composite materials, additive manufacturing, and robotic manufacturing. All extent of composite and plastic material characterization, mechanical characterization and flammability tests and analysis are carried out in the center. SU IMC has certified with AS9100 aerospace certification and ISO 17025 laboratory test accreditation. SU IMC supports all industries in relation to composite materials, composite part production and additive manufacturing technologies. SU IMC provides an environment of basic and applied research, product development, graduate programs, and lifelong learning programs. It also serves as an open innovation center providing commercialization opportunities for integrated advanced manufacturing technologies as well as ISO 17025 accredited testing for composite and plastic materials.

In collaboration with Kordsa, SU IMC inaugurated the Composite Technology Center of Excellence which is a pioneer and an important example in Turkey with its university-industry business model. The Center aims to serve stakeholders throughout different stages of the R&D cycle, based on the customer's requirements, starting with R&D, continuing with prototyping, and ending in mass production.

SU IMC's CEO Devrim Özaydin, Composite Product and Technical Development Manager Ali Cansun, and Business Development Leader Aytaç Subasi will be present at JEC World, HALL 6, D32, to collaborate and to create new partnerships.

For further information about SU IMC, please visit https://suimc.sabanciuniv.edu/tr

