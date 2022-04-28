Panacea Life Sciences, Inc: Panacea Life Sciences Establishes Scientific Advisory Board Dedicated to Cannabinoid Science Research to Support Clinical Strategy and Product Development

GOLDEN, CO / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2022 / Panacea Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PLSH), ("Panacea" or the "Company"), a Colorado, USA-based cannabinoid research and certified GMP manufacturing company is pleased to announce the formation of its Scientific Advisory Board ("SAB") comprised of six carefully selected key opinion leaders and/or subject matter experts. This strategic group will serve multiple purposes for Panacea, including providing external and objective guidance on cannabinoid products, studies, and proposed directions.

As the company makes their push toward producing more purposeful, biomedical cannabinoid medicine products for both humans and pets, the SAB will help Panacea's scientific efforts by assisting in study design, product and formula validation, participation in workshops, meetings, and panels, and more. To ensure a well-rounded team, Panacea sought input from experts from local universities as well as in a variety of areas of studies: skincare, veterinary, chemical and biological engineering, agronomy, and medical.

The members of the Panacea Life Sciences Scientific Advisory Board are:

Paul Dean, M.D. - Dermatologist

Dr. Dean earned his medical degree in 1968 from the University of California in San Francisco. After a 1-year residency in Internal Medicine, Dr. Dean joined the Centers for Disease Control where he trained epidemiology. His role at the CDC enabled him to participate in numerous public health undertakings and epidemic research studies. These experiences prompted him to complete the educational program at UCLA School of Public Health, where he received his master's degree in public health. After achieving board certification from the American Board of Dermatology in 1976, Dr. Dean began his clinical dermatology practice in La Mesa, where he has served patients ever since. In addition to performing general dermatology services for more than 25 years, Dr. Dean has also been actively involved in the development of skin care products. His SkinResource.MD line, formulated to prevent, control, and reverse the signs of aging, was established in 2007. In 2019, he launched VitaFit, a skincare line dedicated to the needs of amputees and diabetics. Most recently, Dr. Dean has started to work with CBD skin care products that he feels will bring even better results to his patients.

Larry Good, M.D. - Gastroenterologist

Dr. Larry Good has been a practicing gastroenterologist since 1978. Dr. Good graduated Colgate University Magna Cum Laude in 1969 and received his M.D. with Alpha Omega Alpha status from the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, SC in 1973. He served a medical residency from 1973-76 and was Chief Medical Resident in 1976. Dr. Good has served as the Director of Liver Diseases at Nassau County Medical Center and was for many years Chief, Division of Gastroenterology, Department of Medicine at South Nassau Communities Hospital. From 2014 to 2016, Dr. Good has given hundreds of lectures in his field and has authored numerous papers and abstracts. His recent clinical research activities involve the microbiome, inflammatory bowel disease, irritable bowel syndrome and the application of orally administered gamma globulin to patients with acute and chronic gastro-intestinal disorders. Dr. Good founded Good Pharmaceutical Development Co., LLC, in 2014. He is their CEO and is developing a topical product for treating neuropathic pain. This includes cannabinoid and currently available generic FDA approved products in novel preparations. In May 2016, Dr. Good was named to the Steering Committee of the Lambert Center for Hemp and Marijuana Research at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia. Dr. Good has authored and co-authored pivotal studies in peer reviewed journals regarding medical application of cannabinoids. He has also been very active in CME programs for cannabinoid education. Dr. Good delivered the keynote address on the endocannabinoid system at the 2019 annual meeting of the NYS Pain Society and has been invited to Chair the Controversies in Pain Management Panel at the 2020 meeting. Most recently, Dr. Good has engineered the development of PainTx and brought this unique, high concentration topical cream successfully to market and continues to expand new products including CBD and CBDa combinations for safe and effective pain relief.

Janice Knox, M.D.- General Practitioner

Dr. Knox spent 32 years as a board-certified anesthesiologist before becoming an Endocannabinolist and Cannabinoid medicine specialist. As a cofounder of the American Cannabinoid Clinics, Dr Janice resonates the importance to understand the pharmacology of cannabis and the intricate physiology of the endocannabinoid system and create better products and services because of that understanding. She firmly believes that clinical applications of cannabis and other botanicals will disrupt the way healthcare is practiced today. Dr. Knox is the CEO of the AC Group Inc., Oregon representative of the DFCR, and board member of the American Academy of Cannabinoid Medicine and Association of Cannabis Specialists.

Stephanie McGrath, D.V.M. - Small Animal Veterinarian

Dr. McGrath is an Associate Professor in the Clinical Sciences Department and head of the Neurology Service at Colorado State University's College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. She is board-certified in veterinary neurology and, for the past 15 years, has been working in the highly specialized field of medical and surgical neurology. Dr. McGrath's research has been dedicated to finding novel treatments for canine epilepsy, canine brain tumors, cognitive dysfunction, and canine inflammatory central nervous system diseases. For the past six years, her research efforts have been primarily focused on cannabis, both in a laboratory setting and with clinical trials utilizing client-owned animals with naturally occurring diseases. Her groundbreaking cannabis research and expertise is highly regarded and internationally recognized. She has been successful in generating and utilizing pre-clinical data to perform clinical trials in a variety of naturally occurring canine and feline diseases, most of which serve as a strong translational model for humans. Most recently, Dr. McGrath was granted the 2020 Zoetis Award for Research Excellence, honoring her impactful, innovative, and successful research program.

Nathan Morris, M.D. - General Practitioner

Nathan Morris is the Chief Medical Officer of Atrium Innovations Pro Brands. He resides in Monument, CO where he has a multidisciplinary functional medicine practice, Good Medicine, which focuses on making the complex simple. Dr. Morris is certified by the Institute for Functional Medicine and has practiced root cause medicine for well over a decade. He is actively involved in the evolution of PureGenomics®, which he envisioned and co-created with Kelly Heim, Ph.D. He is also a partner with MBN Systems, which supports the implementation of systems-based medical training in medical schools and residencies. He also co-hosts the podcast Good Medicine on the Go where he explores personalization, technology, and practice implementation strategies. His most recent season explored the history, mechanism of action, and clinical application of cannabis. Dr. Morris is excited about the future of medicine as he helps create the future of personalization and its evolution as it empowers patients to understand their uniqueness and strengths.

Melissa Reynolds, Ph.D. - Analytical Chemist, Head of CRC

Melissa Reynolds, Ph.D., serves as the Director of the Panacea Life Sciences Cannabinoid Research Center and the Faculty Director for Research Cores in the Office of the Vice President for Research at Colorado State University. She is also a professor in Chemistry and Biomedical Engineering at Colorado State University. She received a B.S. In Chemistry from Washington State University and a PH.D. from the University of Michigan and worked for a translational biomedical device company before joining CSU in 2009. Her research interests are in improving medical device technologies to improve patient outcomes. Her group is highly multidisciplinary and collaborative, working in the areas of metal organic frameworks as biocatalysts, antibacterial materials and biosensors. She has been recognized as an emerging investigator by the Journal of Materials Chemistry, a Webb-Waring Biomedical Research Early Career Award, and has received an NSF CAREER Award and a Monfort Award. The group's research on metal organic frameworks received a 2013 TechConnect National Innovation Award. Her research has been funded by NSF, NIH, DOD, Boettcher Foundation, state funding, and corporate funding. In addition to her research, Reynolds loves the classroom and was named 2011 Educator of the Year by the Colorado Bioscience Association. She continues to actively engage with industry and serves as the executive editor for the SurFACTS, the Surfaces in Biomaterials newsletter.

Meeting quarterly, Panacea intends to discuss direction, data, new studies or collaborations and more. Commenting on the newly formed Scientific Advisory Board, Panacea's own Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. James Baumgartner said: "Panacea's focus on research and science are at the cornerstone of what differentiates us from most others in the industry. Assembling this quality Scientific Advisory Board brings hundreds of years of medical expertise and research experience to this emerging market which allows us to develop natural, purposeful products to consumers that are truly backed by science."

About Panacea Life Sciences Holdings, Inc.

Panacea Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. is a seed to sale cannabinoid manufacturer and research company that produces purposeful, natural medicine for consumers and pets. Panacea sells softgels, gummies, tinctures, sublingual tablets, cosmetics, and other topicals. If you would like more information about this topic or to learn more about Panacea and its products or our land-to-brand practices, please visit www.panacealife.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the effectiveness of CBD and other cannabinoids improving the lives of people and pets. You can identify forward-looking statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks arising from supply chain disruptions on our ability to obtain raw materials as well as similar problems with our vendors, the impact of the pandemic including new variants on the national and global economy, the impact on the Russian invasion of Ukraine on the global economy, lack of available funding at sufficient levels to meet our working capital needs, competition from third parties; intellectual property rights of third parties; regulatory constraints, including the need for FDA approval under certain circumstances; and changes in technology and methods of marketing; as well as those risks and uncertainties described by us in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 under the heading "Risk Factors". Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Contact:

Nick Cavarra

Nick.Cavarra@panacealife.com

SOURCE: Panacea Life Sciences, Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/699215/Panacea-Life-Sciences-Establishes-Scientific-Advisory-Board-Dedicated-to-Cannabinoid-Science-Research-to-Support-Clinical-Strategy-and-Product-Development