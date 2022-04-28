Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Promimic AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (197/22)

On request of Promimic AB, company registration number 556657-7754, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from April 29, 2022. Shares Short name: PRO ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 17,386,490 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0017487242 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 255316 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556657-7754 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 20 Health Care ----------------- 2010 Health Care ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +4684638300.