28.04.2022 | 11:29
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Promimic AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (197/22)

On request of Promimic AB, company registration number 556657-7754, Nasdaq
Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Sweden with effect from April 29, 2022. 



Shares

Short name:               PRO           
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 17,386,490       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0017487242      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             255316         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      556657-7754       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------



Classification

Code Name    
-----------------
20  Health Care
-----------------
2010 Health Care
-----------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik
Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on
+4684638300.
