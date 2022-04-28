Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Director Declaration
PR Newswire
London, April 28
ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST plc
Director Declaration
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ('the Company') announces that Julia Le Blan, a non-executive director of the Company, is to be appointed, with effect from 1 June 2022, a non-executive director of British & American Investment Trust PLC.
Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
For further information contact telephone: 0131 220 0733.
ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de