ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST plc

Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ('the Company') announces that Julia Le Blan, a non-executive director of the Company, is to be appointed, with effect from 1 June 2022, a non-executive director of British & American Investment Trust PLC.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

For further information contact telephone: 0131 220 0733.