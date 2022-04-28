PHC Holdings Corporation (hereafter PHC Group) (TOKYO:6523) today announced the appointment of Shoji Miyazaki as the company's Chief Executive Officer. He succeeds John Marotta, who has stepped down as the company's CEO and Representative Director and also from the Board of Directors effective April 28, 2022. Shoji Miyazaki remains a Representative Director on the company's Board of Directors.

Shoji Miyazaki was previously PHC Group's Chief Operating Officer and former President of PHC Corporation and brings more than 30 years of experience at PHC Group and Panasonic. He joined Matsushita Kotobuki Electronics Co., Ltd. a predecessor of PHC Corporation in 1990, upon graduation. In 2001 he moved to Panasonic's healthcare medical business unit, focusing on medical diagnostics, where he continued in numerous roles before being appointed Executive Vice President and COO of PHC Holdings Corporation in 2020. At the same time he also held Board positions at PHC Corporation and LSI Medience Corporation.

"I look forward to focusing on efficiency and integration, building on the work our team has delivered integrating our teams and portfolio since the acquisitions of Epredia and LSI Medience in 2019. Delivering value for patients, clinicians, business partners and shareholders remains PHC Group's top priority," commented Shoji Miyazaki.

In addition, effective July 1, 2022, Board Member Koichiro Sato will join PHC Group as Chief Operating Officer. On the same date, subject to approval of the proposal for election of directors at the General Meeting of Shareholders, he will become a Representative Director. His main responsibility will be overseeing company operations outside of Japan, where half PHC Group's business and employees are located, including Ascensia, Epredia, and PHCbi NA and EU. Sato joins PHC Group from his current role as Chief Executive Officer in the Hong Kong Branch of MBK Healthcare Management Pte. Ltd. and he brings nearly 25 years of experience to PHC Group from his international career within Mitsui Co. related companies. He entered the healthcare field in 2016 as a general manager in the Mitsui healthcare business division.

"We are pleased to welcome Shoji Miyazaki as PHC Group's new CEO. He has a strong track record of leading global teams across diagnostics, life sciences, and diabetes, and is particularly well suited to driving the next leg of innovation from PHC Group. We continue to be committed to creating healthcare solutions that improve lives and strengthen our communities," said Kyoko Deguchi, External Director.

"PHC Group looks forward to advancing our medium- and long-term plans to deliver global growth, innovation, efficiency, and performance, and to continue contributing to a healthier society. We thank John for his concentrated efforts on bringing the company to the IPO, streamlining and integrating the organization, and bringing consistency to PHC Group's management systems and structures. We wish him all the best," continued Ivan Tornos, External Director.

