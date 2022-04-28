Scope Technologies, Inc.: Scope Technologies Releases New App That Simplifies How Construction Professionals Take Exterior Measurements for Projects

The new app leverages Scope Technologies' aerial measuring technology and translates it to a mobile format, giving contractors the ability to have measurement data on the go

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2022 / Scope Technologies , a leader in the aerial construction measurement and estimation sector, today announced the release of its new, free mobile app, Scope App. With the app, construction professionals across the U.S. and Canada now have easier access to external measurements of structures and can generate measurements for blueprints and material orders on the go with their mobile devices or tablets.

"Our mission at Scope Technologies is to make measuring structures safer, easier and more accurate for construction professionals," said Jerod Raisch, CEO of Scope Technologies. "Over the years, we've met this mission with our state-of-the-art measurements technology, but we realized there was more we could do to make it easier for our clients. With this in mind, we developed our mobile app that untethers our clients from having to rely on having a laptop or desktop nearby to review all of their reports. Now they can generate the same reliable reports from their mobile phones just by texting an address to our operations center, which makes better use of their time and the time needed to measure and estimate construction projects."

With the new Scope App, users simply log in to the app to have immediate access to all their pending orders, and all their previously ordered reports. For address inputs, the user can text the address to the Text-to-Scope number assigned to their account in Scope Technologies' system that uses building imagery and proprietary technology to provide accurate exterior measurements of residential or commercial structures. The measurement data is then quickly compiled into an easy-to-read report that can be emailed or downloaded to a mobile device for viewing or computer for printing.

Similar to Scope Technologies' desktop version, the results downloaded to the app can then be funneled into the ProDocs ® software that allows construction professionals to generate professional estimates, material purchase orders, and invoices using the collected measurements. These documents can be branded with the users' company information and then easily sent off to clients and other company officials. Scope Technologies' API connects to many of the leading field construction apps within the exterior restoration sector.

Construction professionals have trusted Scope Technologies' suite of measurement products as well as estimating and material take-off SaaS, ProDocs®, for their ease of use and accuracy since 2014. Prior to the release of the app, clients were required to log into the Scope Technologies system on a desktop or laptop to generate their orders for reports. Now, thanks to mobile technology, building professionals can text their orders more easily and receive exterior building structure measurements and obtain reports with their mobile devices, which adds additional convenience for busy construction professionals, saving them more time and money.

The tech firm's current portfolio of measurement products includes RoofScope®, SidingScope®, PaintScope®, GutterScope®, InsulationScope®, ConcreteScope®, and BlueprintScope® for projects that require accurate measurements for project estimates and material procurement.

The Scope App can be downloaded for Android and iOS devices in Google Play and the Apple App Store.

About Scope Technologies

Scope Technologies has provided outstanding aerial and blueprint measurement reports since 2014. Founded by a technology and construction industry veteran, Scope Technologies has been a leading provider of building envelope measurement reports and estimating software to help contractors save time, land more jobs, and increase annual revenues. The company's large data sets allow for rapid advancements in AI and machine learning, giving the company the ability to continue to drive advancements in its current products and develop new disruptive products for its clients in the construction and insurance industries. Learn more at www.myscopetech.com and follow Scope Technologies on social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | LinkedIn

