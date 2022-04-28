Guiyang, China--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2022) - In April 2022, Moutai carried out a marketing campaign - "This is Moutai" - around the globe via social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. This marketing campaign was well received around the world. It has enjoyed over 21.16 million impressions, with over 500,000 fans' interactions (including nearly 260,000 views of relevant videos).

At the beginning of the campaign, Moutai initiated the "China in Your Eyes" activity on the social media platforms based on the themes "Impression of China" and "Chinese Delicacies", encouraging Moutai fans to interact with the home pages of Moutai and share their impressions of China in the form of photos and texts.







Illustration of the Chinese fashion trends

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8722/121862_fda8231df49f59e3_001full.jpg

Later, in the "Drinking Culture" and the "Secret of Chinese Baijiu"-themed activities, Moutai introduced Chinese poetry and time-honoured drinking vessels in terms of "literature" and "vessel"

Eastern painting style poster shows Chinese Culture

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8722/121862_fda8231df49f59e3_002full.jpg

At the last stage of the campaign, Moutai showed the "roles" that Moutai liquor plays, namely as a beverage, a gift and a collected item in different scenes of life in the form of posters.







Poster shows Moutai's role in the last stage of the campaign

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8722/121862_fda8231df49f59e3_003full.jpg

Company Name: Guizhou Moutai Chiew I/E Co. Ltd.

Contact Person: Winnie Hu

Email: moutaigloble@gmail.com

Country: Guiyang, Guizhou, China

Website:https://www.facebook.com/moutaiglobal

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/121862