Donnerstag, 28.04.2022
28.04.2022 | 12:34
Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, April 28

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

INVESCO ASIA TRUST PLC

HEADLINE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities.

On 27 April 2022, Neil Rogan acquired a total of 4,648 ordinary shares in Invesco Asia Trust plc for his children, each of whom are persons closely associated ('PCA') The shares were acquired at a price of £3.20821 per share.

The following disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameEdward Rogan
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPerson closely associated with Neil Rogan, Non- executive Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3 Details of the issuer or emission allowance market participant
a)Name Invesco Asia Trust plc
b)LEI549300YM9USHRKIET173
4Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction summary table

Date of TransactionFinancial InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
2022-04-27Ordinary shares of 10p eachGB0004535307London Stock Exchange (XLON)GBP - British Pounds
Nature of Transaction:
Purchase of Shares		PriceVolumeTotal
3.212,3247455.88
Aggregated3.2082,3247455.88

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameThomas Rogan
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPerson closely associated with Neil Rogan, Non- executive Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3 Details of the issuer or emission allowance market participant
a)Name Invesco Asia Trust plc
b)LEI549300YM9USHRKIET173
4Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction summary table

Date of TransactionFinancial InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
2022-04-27Ordinary shares of 10p eachGB0004535307London Stock Exchange (XLON)GBP - British Pounds
Nature of Transaction:
Purchase of Shares		PriceVolumeTotal
3.212,3247455.88
Aggregated3.2082,3247455.88

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

28 April 2022

