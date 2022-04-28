Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

INVESCO ASIA TRUST PLC

HEADLINE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities.

On 27 April 2022, Neil Rogan acquired a total of 4,648 ordinary shares in Invesco Asia Trust plc for his children, each of whom are persons closely associated ('PCA') The shares were acquired at a price of £3.20821 per share.

The following disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Edward Rogan 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Person closely associated with Neil Rogan, Non- executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer or emission allowance market participant a) Name Invesco Asia Trust plc b) LEI 549300YM9USHRKIET173 4 Details of the transaction(s) Transaction summary table Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 2022-04-27 Ordinary shares of 10p each GB0004535307 London Stock Exchange (XLON) GBP - British Pounds Nature of Transaction:

Purchase of Shares Price Volume Total 3.21 2,324 7455.88 Aggregated 3.208 2,324 7455.88

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Thomas Rogan 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Person closely associated with Neil Rogan, Non- executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer or emission allowance market participant a) Name Invesco Asia Trust plc b) LEI 549300YM9USHRKIET173 4 Details of the transaction(s) Transaction summary table Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 2022-04-27 Ordinary shares of 10p each GB0004535307 London Stock Exchange (XLON) GBP - British Pounds Nature of Transaction:

Purchase of Shares Price Volume Total 3.21 2,324 7455.88 Aggregated 3.208 2,324 7455.88

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

28 April 2022