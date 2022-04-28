Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, April 28
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
INVESCO ASIA TRUST PLC
HEADLINE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities.
On 27 April 2022, Neil Rogan acquired a total of 4,648 ordinary shares in Invesco Asia Trust plc for his children, each of whom are persons closely associated ('PCA') The shares were acquired at a price of £3.20821 per share.
The following disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Edward Rogan
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Person closely associated with Neil Rogan, Non- executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer or emission allowance market participant
|a)
|Name
|Invesco Asia Trust plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300YM9USHRKIET173
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction summary table
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Thomas Rogan
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Person closely associated with Neil Rogan, Non- executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer or emission allowance market participant
|a)
|Name
|Invesco Asia Trust plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300YM9USHRKIET173
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction summary table
