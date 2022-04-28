- (PLX AI) - Southwest Airlines Q1 adjusted net income USD -191 million.
- • Q1 net income USD -278 million
- • Q1 revenue USD 4,700 million
- • While the impact from the Omicron variant in January and February disrupted our anticipated profit recovery in first quarter 2022, we returned to strong profitability in March 2022 on surging travel demand, CEO says
- • Says continue to expect to be solidly profitable for the remaining three quarters of this year, and for full year 2022
