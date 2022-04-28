Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.04.2022
FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.: FLYHT to Present Q1 2022 Results at 2022 Annual and Special Meeting on May 4, 2022

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2022 / FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSXV:FLY)(OTCQX:FLYLF) (the "Company" or "FLYHT") today announced that it will discuss its first quarter 2022 financial results at its Annual and Special Meeting to be held virtually via webinar at 2:00 pm MT (4:00 pm ET) on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The webinar will include a brief presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. Questions can be emailed in advance to investors@flyht.com.

The meeting and earnings discussion will be held online, accessible at:

https://incommconferencing.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_QgGqW1gDQSWc-XrxkBzzFw

The meeting will also be accessible by phone. The listen-only toll-free number is 1-800-319-4610 in Canada and the U.S. and 1-604-638-5340 outside of Canada and the U.S.

An archive of the conference call will be posted on the Investor Relations section of FLYHT's website as soon as it is available from the conference call provider.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

FLYHT provides airlines with Actionable Intelligence to transform operational insight into immediate, quantifiable action, delivering industry leading solutions to improve aviation safety, efficiency, and profitability. This unique capability is driven by FLYHT's patented aircraft certified hardware products including AFIRS, a satcom aircraft interface device which enables real-time streaming of flight information, cockpit voice and black box data streaming, AFIRS Edge, a state-of-the-art 5G WQAR and satellite data communications device, and TAMDAR and the FLYHT-WVSS-II, which deliver airborne weather and humidity data in real-time. FLYHT is headquartered in Calgary, Canada with an office in Littleton, Colorado, and is an AS9100 Quality registered company. For more info, view our latest presentation here, or visit www.flyht.com.

Contact Information:
FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. FNK IR LLC
Alana Forbes Matt Chesler, CFA
Chief Financial Officer Investor Relations
403.291.7437 646.809.2183
aforbes@flyht.com flyht@fnkir.com
investors@flyht.com

Join us on social media!
www.twitter.com/flyhtcorp
https://www.linkedin.com/company/flyht/

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/699175/FLYHT-to-Present-Q1-2022-Results-at-2022-Annual-and-Special-Meeting-on-May-4-2022

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
