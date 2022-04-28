U.S. Properties Group, Inc.: U.S. Properties Group Adds to the Area's Economic Development and Its Own Growth Plan at The Shoppes at Montage Mountain - Moosic, Pennsylvania

The Shoppes at Montage Mountain

SCRANTON, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2022 / U.S. Properties Group (USPG) adds to the area's economic development and its own growth plan at The Shoppes at Montage Mountain in Moosic, Pennsylvania. USPG remains the constant leader in retail in the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton area. The 2022 recovery has created new opportunities for retail, and USPG, owners of The Shoppes at Montage Mountain, benefited from some of those opportunities by bringing new leases to the shopping center and new experiences to the marketplace.

Dave & Buster's is to begin construction of a nearly 20,000 SF new state-of-the-art building with its first restaurant and video arcade in the area. The entertainment king will bring food, fun, and a variety of entertainment options to the 50-mile area. In addition to Dave & Buster's, and also new to the area, will be the first Duck Donuts. Famous at the beach, with over 100+ locations, this sweet little gem lands at The Shoppes at Montage Mountain. To round out the new additions will be a new 4,200 SF Mattress Warehouse - sleep is important and with the options Mattress Warehouse provides, it will tuck in nicely here.

The Shoppes at Montage Mountain continues to attract opportunities to add to their stellar lineup of shops and restaurants.

Gord Wiebe, Managing Director of USPG states: "This is just another start of many good things to come - Moosic, Pennsylvania continues its growth, and The Shoppes at Montage Mountain will continue to be the premier place to shop. We encourage all retailers to 'check us out.' We have so much to offer at U.S. Properties Group and work hard to make deals happen. We appreciate all our tenants and the important role businesses plays in helping to fuel the local economy and attract shoppers to our center. All these current additions are part of the backbone that keeps the brick-and-mortar retail world alive and vibrant."

Tim Todaro, Senior Leasing Associate for USPG notes: "The addition of these businesses adds that key factor of active retail - representing and supporting the local community - and keeps the lively retail offerings that make The Shoppes at Montage Mountain the place to shop, dine and entertain in the Moosic and surrounding areas."

About The Shoppes at Montage Mountain:

The Shoppes at Montage Mountain is Northeastern Pennsylvania's first and only Lifestyle Center and is conveniently located between Scranton and Wilkes-Barre. Amid inviting gathering spots, wide sidewalks and convenient parking in close proximity to individual shops and eateries, they offer a unique range of premium shops and restaurants, such as Food & Fire BBQ and Taphouse, Versona, J. Crew Factory, Fine Wine & Good Spirits, Panera Bread, DSW Shoes, Starbucks, LongHorn Steakhouse and much more. The Shoppes at Montage Mountain features many premium tenants and is conveniently located off I-81, Exit 182, Montage Mountain Road. For more tenant information and deals visit - www.shoppesatmontage.com

U.S. Properties Group is growing and owns approximately four million square feet. Redeveloping shopping centers in 10 states and managing over 350 tenant relationships, USPG covers the Midwest and Southeast United States, which includes Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. Founded to create value and realize the "Upcycling" of shopping center assets, USPG and their team of professionals utilize their skills in acquisitions, development, renovation, and management to enhance property values and restore the community marketplaces with best of class tenants and services. For more information visit www.uspginc.com

