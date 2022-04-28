Quarterly net revenues of $137.5 million with 80% gross margin
Entering a transformational period with multiple clinical catalysts expected in near-term
Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer by developing and commercializing its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields).
"The first quarter was another period of solid execution for Novocure," said Asaf Danziger, Novocure's Chief Executive Officer. "Our core glioblastoma business continues to provide the financial strength for significant investment in future growth drivers. We believe these investments, especially the expansion of our clinical pipeline and product enhancements, ultimately will enable many more cancer patients to benefit from TTFields therapy."
"2022 marks the beginning of what we expect to be a transformational period for our company and patients," said William Doyle, Novocure's Executive Chairman. "In 2022, we expect to release clinical data from multiple studies, complete enrollment of our third pivotal study in less than 12 months, and initiate a limited release of next generation arrays in Europe. After many years building to this point, we are excited to kick off what should be a fruitful year for Novocure."
Financial updates for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022:
- Total net revenues for the quarter were $137.5 million, an increase of 2% compared to the same period in 2021.
- The United States, EMEA and Japan contributed $97.4 million, $27.0 million, and $8.8 million in quarterly net revenues, respectively.
- Revenue in Greater China from Novocure's partnership with Zai Lab totaled $4.4 million.
- Gross margin for the quarter was 80%.
- Research, development and clinical studies expenses for the quarter were $42.2 million, a decrease of 8% from the same period in 2021. Direct clinical trial costs can fluctuate quarter-to-quarter depending on the clinical research organization services delivered and clinical trial materials procured, and we are investing aggressively in future growth and development initiatives.
- Sales and marketing expenses for the quarter were $37.9 million, an increase of 21% compared to the same period in 2021. This reflects increased investments in market access capabilities as well as early commercial capabilities in anticipation of potential future approvals and launches in new indications.
- General and administrative expenses for the quarter were $30.5 million, a decrease of 2% compared to the same period in 2021.
- Net loss for the quarter was $4.6 million with loss per share of $0.04.
- Adjusted EBITDA* for the quarter was $26.8 million.
- Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $932.3 million as of March 31, 2022.
Operational updates for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022:
- As of March 31, 2022, there were 3,549 active patients on therapy. Active patients from North America, EMEA and Japan contributed 2,257, 965 and 327 active patients, respectively.
- 1,384 prescriptions were received in the quarter. Prescriptions from North America, EMEA and Japan contributed 935, 347 and 102 prescriptions, respectively.
Quarterly achievements:
- In February, Novocure founder and TTFields inventor Yoram Palti won the 2022 Israel Prize in Entrepreneurship and Technological Innovation. This prize is regarded as the State of Israel's highest cultural honor and recognizes Israeli citizens who have shown special excellence and a breakthrough in their field or who have made a special contribution to Israeli society.
- In March, an independent data monitoring committee ("DMC") conducted a pre-specified interim analysis of the phase 3 pivotal INNOVATE-3 study for the treatment of ovarian cancer. Following completion of the interim analysis, the DMC recommended that the study should continue to final analysis as planned. Data will be reviewed in 2023, following an 18 month follow-up period.
2022 Outlook:
- We expect to achieve active patient growth between 2% to 5% in 2022, in-line with the growth rate experienced in the first quarter of 2022. Longer term, the company continues to expect further adoption in its core GBM business.
Anticipated clinical milestones:
- Data from phase 2 pilot EF-31 study in gastric cancer (2022)
- Data from phase 2 pilot EF-33 study with high-intensity arrays in recurrent GBM (2022)
- Last patient enrollment in phase 3 pivotal METIS study in brain metastases (2022)
- Data from phase 3 pivotal LUNAR study in NSCLC (2022)
- Last patient enrollment in phase 3 pivotal PANOVA-3 study in locally advanced pancreatic cancer (2023)
- Data from phase 3 pivotal INNOVATE-3 study in recurrent ovarian cancer (2023)
- Data from phase 3 pivotal METIS study in brain metastases (2023)
- Data from phase 3 pivotal PANOVA-3 study in locally advanced pancreatic cancer (2024)
*Non-GAAP Financial Measurements
We measure our performance based upon a non-U.S. GAAP measurement of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and shared-based compensation ("Adjusted EBITDA"). We believe Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance because it helps investors compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing the impact of earnings attributable to our capital structure, tax rate and material non-cash items, specifically share-based compensation.
Forward-Looking Statements
In addition to historical facts or statements of current condition, this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide Novocure's current expectations or forecasts of future events. These may include statements regarding anticipated scientific progress on its research programs, clinical study progress, development of potential products, interpretation of clinical results, prospects for regulatory approval, manufacturing development and capabilities, market prospects for its products, coverage, collections from third-party payers and other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts. You may identify some of these forward-looking statements by the use of words in the statements such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe" or other words and terms of similar meaning. Novocure's performance and financial results could differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements due to general financial, economic, environmental, regulatory and political conditions as well as issues arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and other more specific risks and uncertainties facing Novocure such as those set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 24, 2022, as amended to date, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these risks and uncertainties, any or all of these forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Therefore, you should not rely on any such factors or forward-looking statements. Furthermore, Novocure does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Any forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date hereof. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits this discussion.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
USD in thousands (except share and per share data)
Three months ended March 31,
Year ended
2022
2021
2021
Unaudited
Audited
Net revenues
137,547
134,695
535,031
Cost of revenues
27,727
26,385
114,877
Gross profit
109,820
108,310
420,154
Operating costs and expenses:
Research, development and clinical studies
42,234
45,916
201,303
Sales and marketing
37,884
31,357
137,057
General and administrative
30,508
31,125
126,127
Total operating costs and expenses
110,626
108,398
464,487
Operating income (loss)
(806
(88
(44,333
Financial expenses (income), net
1,709
2,646
7,742
Income (loss) before income taxes
(2,515
(2,734
(52,075
Income taxes
2,132
1,394
6,276
Net income (loss)
(4,647
(4,128
(58,351
Basic net income (loss) per ordinary share
(0.04
(0.04
(0.56
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing basic net income (loss) per share
104,186,120
102,633,545
103,433,274
Diluted net income (loss) per ordinary share
(0.04
(0.04
(0.56
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing diluted net income (loss) per share
104,186,120
102,633,545
103,433,274
Consolidated Balance Sheets
USD in thousands (except share data)
March 31,
December 31,
Unaudited
Audited
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
190,739
208,802
Short-term investments
741,562
728,898
Restricted cash
889
807
Trade receivables, net
100,965
93,567
Receivables and prepaid expenses
17,343
17,025
Inventories
29,084
24,427
Total current assets
1,080,582
1,073,526
LONG-TERM ASSETS:
Property and equipment, net
25,072
22,693
Field equipment, net
12,792
12,923
Right-of-use assets
19,937
18,267
Other long-term assets
11,827
12,086
Total long-term assets
69,628
65,969
TOTAL ASSETS
1,150,210
1,139,495
Consolidated Balance Sheets
USD in thousands (except share data)
March 31,
December 31
Unaudited
Audited
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Trade payables
69,186
72,600
Other payables, lease liabilities and accrued expenses
58,613
70,002
Total current liabilities
127,799
142,602
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
Long-term debt, net
563,026
562,216
Deferred revenue
5,511
6,477
Long-term leases
14,813
12,997
Employee benefit liabilities
3,024
4,543
Other long-term liabilities
156
166
Total long-term liabilities
586,530
586,399
TOTAL LIABILITIES
714,329
729,001
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Share capital
Ordinary shares no par value, unlimited shares authorized; issued and outstanding:
Additional paid-in capital
1,127,782
1,099,589
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(1,328
(3,169
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
(690,573
(685,926
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
435,881
410,494
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
1,150,210
1,139,495
Non-U.S. GAAP financial measures reconciliation
USD in thousands
2022
2021
% Change
Net income (loss)
(4,647
(4,128
13
Add: Income tax
2,132
1,394
53
Add: Financial expenses (income ), net
1,709
2,646
(35
Add: Depreciation and amortization
2,610
2,370
10
EBITDA
1,804
2,282
(21
Add: Share-based compensation
25,045
18,863
33
Adjusted EBITDA
26,849
21,145
27
