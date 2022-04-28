Miro's all-virtual event will feature product updates, exclusive breakout sessions and more to show teams how the whiteboard is just the beginning of visual collaboration

Miro, the online platform accelerating innovation through visual collaboration, today announced Miro Next, an all-virtual event revealing the next big thing for hybrid teams through the latest product and partner developments from the company. Miro Next will take place on May 18, 2022, at 8am PST 5pm CEST and is purposefully designed to empower global teams to do more together.

Everyone is looking for new ways to succeed and thrive in today's hybrid work environments. Some of the secrets to success include meetings that are more inclusive and interactive blurring the lines between in-person and the virtual experience. Companies will need custom integrations between critical applications to help drive productivity and simplify the user experience, and more and more organizations will adopt agile practices that increase teamwork and speed innovation. Miro Next will explore these strategies, along with a host of updates on product features and enhancements, all designed to help organizations make hybrid work.

The event will kick off with a keynote presentation by Varun Parmar, Miro's Chief Product Officer. Joined onstage with Miro partners and featured speakers, including Jeetu Patel of Cisco and Megan Cook of Atlassian, Parmar will show how Miro's digital whiteboard is just the beginning of the future of visual collaboration.

"Miro Next will help us rediscover how to put people at the center of hybrid work, and in doing so, drive deeper engagement and collaboration among teams," said Parmar. "I hope that teams all around the world will join us for this one-of-a-kind experience in just a few weeks."

Miro Next will also feature a presentation led by Thor Mitchell, Miro's Head of Product, Developer Platform, giving attendees an up-close-and-personal look at the next generation of Miro's Developer Platform, and why it's the perfect product to create an integrated collaboration experience that's quick, easy, and seamless. The Miro Developer Platform was created three years ago to give any individual or enterprise the ability to build plugins and third-party integrations, and embed live Miro boards into other apps using Miro's open API and SDKs. The Miro Developer Platform unlocks new, custom workflows to enhance the collaborative experience. At Miro Next, Airtable, ClickUp and others will join Mitchell to show how the Miro Developer Platform has unlocked new ways to harness visual collaboration using Miro and what they're planning in the future.

In addition to learning about the future of visual collaboration from Miro product leaders and partners, Miro Next attendees will get exclusive access to breakout sessions to share ideas, ask questions, and connect with other Miro users who are seeking new ways to co-create with their teams, both synchronously and asynchronously. Miro Next breakout sessions include:

Join Phil Strain, Miro Lead Product Manager for Accessibility and Design, and Sheri Byrne-Haber, VMWare Senior Staff Architect for Accessibility, to explore how an inclusive mindset can be a game-changer when it comes to company and end-user engagement. The Hybrid Workplace: Securing and Managing Collaboration In This New Way of Working This thought leadership panel will include industry experts from Miro, Netskope, and Onna, sharing their top insights and practices for securing and managing hybrid workforces, while creating frictionless environments that help drive collaboration and creativity.

This thought leadership panel will include industry experts from Miro, Netskope, and Onna, sharing their top insights and practices for securing and managing hybrid workforces, while creating frictionless environments that help drive collaboration and creativity. Connected and Aligned: Your Hybrid Team in Miro - Join Miro's team of customer education experts to learn how to use Miro features and skills to include all voices in collaborative work and create a one-stop Miro board for teams to gather information, share resources, and align expeditiously on what's most important.

Miro Next will help all teams jump from "what now?" to "what's next?" and explore their collaborative potential. Be among the first to preview new Miro features and get a sneak peek into the modern visual collaboration ecosystem:

WHEN : May 18, 2022, 8 am PT/ 5 pm CET

: May 18, 2022, 8 am PT/ 5 pm CET WHAT : One highlight-filled keynote session (60 minutes) and three, exclusive breakout sessions (60 minutes each)

: One highlight-filled keynote session (60 minutes) and three, exclusive breakout sessions (60 minutes each) HOW: It's virtual! RSVP for free at miro.com/next

About Miro

Miro is an online, visual collaboration platform designed to unlock creativity and accelerate innovation among teams of all kinds. The platform's infinite canvas enables teams to lead engaging workshops and meetings, design products, brainstorm ideas, and more. Miro, co-headquartered in San Francisco and Amsterdam, serves more than 30M users worldwide, including 99% of the Fortune 100. Miro was founded in 2011 and currently has more than 1,400 employees in 10 hubs around the world. To learn more, please visit https://miro.com.

