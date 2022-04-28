Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases and story ideas available from Business Wire. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire's Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

BOCA RATON, Fla. -- Office Depot Celebrates Organizations for Their Leadership in Greener Purchasing Source: Office Depot, LLC

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- Mattel Announces Goal to Reduce Plastic Packaging by 25% per Product by 2030 and Publishes Latest Citizenship Report Source: Mattel, Inc.

MINNEAPOLIS -- Sleep Number Announces Ongoing Sustainability Initiatives Source: Sleep Number Corporation

MIDDLETON, Wis. -- EnTech Solutions, Northern Biogas, Dane County Support Sustainable Communities with Agricultural Biodigester Source: EnTech Solutions

TORONTO -- STEER Provides Corporate Update on Growth and Development Plans Source: Facedrive Inc.

GREENFIELD, Ind. HEERLEN, Netherlands -- Elanco and Royal DSM Announce Strategic Alliance in U.S. for Bovaer A Revolutionary, Methane-Reducing Feed Product for Cattle Source: Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

STAMFORD, Conn. -- Forbes Lists Pitney Bowes as One of the Best Employers for Diversity 2022 Source: Pitney Bowes Inc.

HOUSTON -- Orion Announces Ambition to Achieve Net-Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050 Source: Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- HanesBrands Announces Progress Toward 2030 Global Sustainability Goals Impacting People, Planet and Product Source: HanesBrands

MONTERREY, Mexico -- CEMEX Successfully Turns CO2 Into Carbon Nanomaterials Source: CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V.

MANCHESTER, England -- PUMA's Circularity Project RE:JERSEY Takes Center Stage Ahead of Manchester City Match, Fans Invited to Participate Source: PUMA

RICHMOND, Va. -- Performance Food Group Company Adds All-Electric Transportation Refrigeration Units to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions Source: Performance Food Group Company

AUSTIN, Texas -- CLEAResult Commits to Reaching Net Zero by 2025 Source: CLEAResult

MINNEAPOLIS -- Donaldson Company Releases Fiscal Year 2021 Sustainability Report Source: Donaldson Company, Inc.

DALLAS FORT WORTH, Texas -- Satori Capital Announces Launch of Energy Transition Fund Source: Satori Capital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- GE Appliances Announces New Citizenship Goals Source: GE Appliances

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- ServiceNow Releases 2022 Global Impact Report, Ties Executive Compensation to Environmental and Diversity Goals Source: ServiceNow

LOS ANGELES -- KB Home Releases 15th Annual Sustainability Report, Detailing Industry-leading Sustainability Efforts to Build Better Homes, Better Communities and a Better Future Source: KB Home

NEW YORK -- Colgate-Palmolive Outlines Progress Toward 2025 Environmental Goals in Sustainability Social Impact Report Source: Colgate-Palmolive

SWORDS, Ireland -- Neiman Marcus Group and Trane by Trane Technologies Accelerate Luxury Retailer's Decarbonization Efforts Source: Trane Technologies

SWORDS, Ireland -- Trane Technologies Unveils Its Latest ESG Report, Highlights Progress Toward Bold Social and Environmental Sustainability Goals Source: Trane Technologies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Premier Packaging Facility Represents Sustainability in Action Source: Premier Packaging

SPARTANBURG, S.C. -- Milliken Company Tracks Progress on Sustainability Initiatives in Fourth Annual Sustainability Report Source: Milliken Company

CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Under Its "Regenerate the Earth and Its Resources" Strategy, One Banana Creates a One-of-a-Kind Project to Restore Pollinator Habitats Source: One Banana

BOSTON -- BXP Releases 2021 Environmental, Social Governance (ESG) Report Source: Boston Properties, Inc.

LOS ANGELES -- Donald Goodman, Founder and President of Don Lee Farms, has been named Los Angeles Business Journal's 2022 Philanthropist of the Year Source: Don Lee Farms

PITTSBURGH -- Alcoa Foundation, IUCN Partner to Support Critical Research on Ecosystem Restoration Source: Alcoa

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- Turtle Beach Corporation Launches "Play with Purpose" Establishing the Company's Environmental, Social, and Governance Goals to Further Improve Global Impact Source: Turtle Beach Corporation

PITTSBURGH -- Liberty Tire Recycling to Release Inaugural Sustainability Report Source: Liberty Tire Recycling

HERZOGENAURACH, Germany -- Wear, Return, Biodegrade: PUMA RE:SUEDE Experiment Starts With Distribution of 500 Pairs Source: PUMA

SAN DIEGO BOSTON -- IQHQ Announces Industry-Leading ESG Commitments in Alignment with the Company's Core Values Source: IQHQ, Inc.

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa -- Bacardi Launches Shake Your Future in South Africa Source: Bacardi Limited

GALESBURG, Mich. -- Eaton's Vehicle Group Facilities Reducing Environmental Impact With New Technologies and Systems Source: Eaton

HANGZHOU, China -- Ant Group Helps to Accelerate Low Carbon Innovation by Granting Free Patent Access to Its Green Computing Technologies Source: Ant Group

RICHMOND, Va. -- ASGN Releases 2021 Environmental Social Governance Report Source: ASGN Incorporated

CHICAGO -- Baker Tilly Appoints Theresa Meiners as Environmental, Social and Governance Leader Source: Baker Tilly US, LLP

CANTON, Mich. -- Pure-Cut Receives "Solar Impulse Efficient Solution" Label for Its Clean and Profitable Solution Source: Fusion Coolant Systems

BOISE, Idaho -- Albertsons Companies Announces ESG Goals and Long-Term Strategies to Support a More Sustainable Future Source: Albertsons Companies

IRVINE, Calif. -- Getac Collaborates with Non-profit Organization One Tree Planted to Support Forestry Restoration Source: Getac Technology Corporation

BELLEVUE, Wash. -- Symetra Partners with National Park Trust Source: Symetra

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Humana's Impact Report Focuses on Building Trust and Transparency in Journey to Health Equity Source: Humana Inc.

MONTERREY, Mexico -- CEMEX to Turn CO2 Into Sustainable Aviation Fuel Source: CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V.

ST. LOUIS -- Caleres Details Progress on 2025 Targets in Second Annual ESG Report Source: Caleres

CHICAGO -- Northern Trust Releases 2021 Philanthropic Impact Report Source: Northern Trust

DENVER -- Newmont Publishes 2021 Sustainability Report Source: Newmont Corporation

FORT LEE, N.J. -- Cross River Supports American Veterans Through Partnership with Heroes to Heroes Program Source: Cross River Bank

DENVER -- The VF Foundation Issues Its Second Impact Report Detailing Funding Across 73 Countries During Global Pandemic Source: The VF Foundation

SHANGHAI -- CHINT's Path to CSR: Four Years of Dedication in Egypt Source: CHINT

OTTAWA, Ontario HALIFAX, Nova Scotia -- Invert and Carboncure Sign the World's Largest Purchase Agreement for Carbon Credits to Store Co2 Through Carbon Mineralization Source: Invert Inc.

TORONTO -- Canadian Organization Shifting Social and Business Norms to Accelerate Decarbonization Source: Rise to Zero

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Mighty Buildings Announces Three Senior Leadership Appointments Source: Mighty Buildings

NEW YORK -- American Express Ranked 8th on Fortune Magazine and Great Place to Work's List of 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2022 Source: American Express Company

ZURICH -- RepRisk Announces Availability of ESG Risk Data on Google Cloud Analytics Hub Source: RepRisk

NEW YORK -- American Express to Match Eligible Donations Made with Membership Rewards Points in Support of Relief Efforts in Ukraine Source: American Express Company

SAN DIEGO -- Dexcom Publishes Annual Sustainability Report Source: DexCom, Inc.

CARPINTERIA, Calif. -- Procore Announces Integration of Embodied Carbon in Construction Calculator to Drive Sustainability Across the Construction Industry Globally Source: Procore Technologies Inc.

WILMINGTON, Mass. -- Charles River Laboratories Publishes 2021 Corporate Citizenship Report Source: Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. -- Pacific Life Foundation Grants $2 Million to Children's Health of Orange County Source: Pacific Life Foundation

NEW YORK -- American Express Announces New Initiatives to Advance Climate Action and Support Low-Carbon Communities Source: American Express

HOUSTON -- NextDecade and ENN Execute 1.5 MTPA LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement Source: NextDecade Corporation

SAN DIEGO -- SDG&E Releases Decarbonization Roadmap With First Utility Industry Standard Reliability Analysis Source: San Diego Gas Electric

DENVER -- Summit Materials Announces 2030 and 2050 Climate and Inclusion Targets Source: Summit Materials, Inc.

SAUSALITO, Calif. -- New Book, Your Essential Guide to Sustainable Investing, Launches Today Source: Vert Asset Management

PARIS -- Teleperformance Partners with UNICEF in Support of Child Education and Global Disaster Relief Source: Teleperformance

PITTSBURGH -- ResponsibleSteel Awards its First-Ever Site Certification in North America to U. S. Steel's Big River Steel Source: United States Steel Corporation

DEERFIELD, Ill. -- CF Industries Publishes 2021 Sustainability and Annual Reports Source: CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Horace Mann releases 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility reporting Source: Horace Mann Educators Corporation

BELLEVUE, Wash. -- Symetra Affirms Commitment to Social Impact Across Community, Environment and Governance Practices with First Corporate Social Responsibility Program Source: Symetra Financial Corporation

PFÄFFIKON SCHWYZ, Switzerland -- Oerlikon Publishes Sustainability Report 2021 Source: Oerlikon

AMSTERDAM -- BearingPoint Supports Save the Children Finland in Building a Brighter Future for Youngsters Source: BearingPoint

