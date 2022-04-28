Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2022) - NINE MILE METALS LTD. (CSE: NINE) (OTCQB: STVGF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile") is pleased to announce the mobilization of its Stage 1 drill program at its flagship Nine Mile Brook VMS Project (see Figure 1) in the world-famous Bathurst Mining Camp ("BMC"), New Brunswick, Canada.

The Bathurst Mining Camp is known worldwide for its volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) deposits, especially for the Brunswick No. 12 Mine, which closed on April 30, 2013, after 49 years in operation. During its lifetime, this mine produced 136,643,367 tonnes of ore grading 3.44% Pb, 8.74% Zn, 0.37% Cu, 102.2 g/t Ag, making it one of the largest known and longest lived, underground VMS deposits in the world. This mine and the BMC contributed significantly to the economy of northern New Brunswick for nearly 50 years. It produced almost 500 million ounces of by-product silver (from lead concentrate) during its lifetime, making it one of the largest silver producers in North America. Please see https://www.erudit.org/fr/revues/geocan/2019-v46-n3-geocan04973/1065878ar.pdf.





Figure 1: Nine Mile Brook Project

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7335/121979_92b9c34d04f7db99_001full.jpg

The Company's drilling contractor, Lantech Drilling, of Dieppe, NB, completed its drill site visit on April 25, 2022 and confirmed the start date for our highly anticipated Drill Program of May 2, 2022 The drill program will be testing the high grade samples collected in the southern area on the Nine Mile Brook Project and the Willett Horizon (see Figure 1) stratigraphy where historic drilling intersected VMS mineralization at depth. We are also planning to conduct borehole EM surveys in several of the drill holes to give us a 3D subsurface image of the mineralized zone(s). At the same time we are anxiously awaiting the 3D - AI reprocessing of our Nine Mile Brook Project area from EarthEX Geophysical Solutions Inc. ("EarthEX"), which should be completed shortly. This will confirm all the high conductive targets as we look to discover the source deposit of the newly discovered lens extension from last fall. The drill program and the downhole EM surveys will be included in the 3D modeling of our exploration program, managed by Nine Mile Metals and EarthEX.





Figure 2: Nine Mile Brook Project - Conductance

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7335/121979_92b9c34d04f7db99_002full.jpg

"We are pleased to announce the mobilization of our 1st drill program of the 2022 field season along the east flank of a north-easterly conductive / mineralized trend (Figure 2). This first stage will set the tone and launch the more comprehensive stage 2 drill program based on the ground-breaking new technology 3D re-processing and AI interpretation analysis which is expected eminently from EarthEX. This first drill program and geophysical results will help assist the discovery program for the source deposit of the VMS lens and the newly discovered extension. We look forward to reporting our results," stated Gary Lohman, B.Sc., P. Geo. who acts as the Company's Qualified Person, and is a member of Nine Mile's Technical Advisory Committee.

The disclosure of technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and reviewed and approved by Gary Lohman, B.Sc., P. Geo. who acts as the Company's Qualified Person, is a member of Nine Mile's Technical Advisory Committee, and is not independent of the Company.

About Nine Mile Metals Ltd.:

Nine Mile Metals Ltd. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company focused on VMS (Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag and Au) exploration in the world-famous Bathurst Mining Camp. The Company's primary business objective is to explore its three VMS Projects located in Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada: 100% owned Canoe Landing Lake West, 50% owned (50% optioned) Nine Mile Brook, and 100% optioned California Lake. Nine Mile is focused on exploration of Minerals for Technology (MFT), positioning for the boom in EV and green technologies requiring Copper, Silver, Lead and Zinc with a hedge with Gold.

