- (PLX AI) - Bulten Q1 sales SEK 1,034 million vs. estimate SEK 1,100 million.
- • Q1 EBIT margin -1.1%
- • Q1 net income SEK -39 million
- • Q1 orders SEK 1,134 million
- • Q1 EPS SEK -1.9
|13:40
|Bulten Q1 EBIT SEK -11 Million vs. Estimate SEK 62 Million
|13:36
|BULTEN AB: BULTEN'S Q1 REPORT 2022
|19.04.
|BULTEN AB: Bulten completes divestment of Russian operation
|19.04.
|Bulten Takes SEK 85 Million Q1 Loss to Get Out of Russia
|(PLX AI) - Bulten completes divestment of Russian operation.• To divest its Russian operation to the Russian company CAR SEATS• Bulten's joint venture, RUS Fasteners B.V., will redeem all the shares...
|13.04.
|BULTEN AB: Invitation to presentation of Bulten's Q1 report 2022
|BULTEN AB
|6,240
|+1,63 %