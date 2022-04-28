Featuring built-in eccentricity compensation and wide tolerance alignments, the groundbreaking line now offers new sizes and capabilities for high-volume OEM applications including cobots and surgical robots

Celera Motion, an award-winning business unit of Novanta Inc., today announced new sizes and capabilities for its AuraTM Absolute Chip Encoder Series of rotary and linear optical encoders with MicroE technology.

The new Aura encoder line extension products will meet all the typical sizes needed in a robot arm, from small end effectors at the end of the arm to the upper shoulder joints.

"This new product will be an incredibly precise and highly accurate encoder in a small package to meet customers' high-performance needs," said Mike Mainvielle, VP Product Management and Marketing, Celera Motion. "We are excited that Aura-C will offer an easily integrated, low-power absolute encoder option that will help in the advancement of demanding customer applications."

Aura is an optimal solution for high-volume OEM applications including:

Surgical robots

Cobots, robot joints and grippers

Exoskeleton and wearables

Semiconductor

The Aura line extension enables an even wider range of customizable scale sizes, along with standard glass offerings ranging from 18 mm to 63.5 mm rotary OD and new-to-market linear scales lengths ranging from 9 mm to 195 mm.

"Our focus has been to advance the performance of our optical encoder products over the past couple years," Mainvielle said. "The Aura for large rotary and linear scales is a fitting line extension to that growing product line."

Aura solves the largest source of angular error, eccentricity, which is caused by off-center scale mounting and bearing runout. Two encoders are often employed to compensate for the error increasing cost and power consumption. Aura solves the eccentricity problem with its built-in compensation algorithm thereby eliminating the need for the second encoder.

Among Aura's other benefits:

Absolute position feedback for high performance, high volume designs

for high performance, high volume designs High resolution and accuracy for precision control needs

for precision control needs Wide alignment tolerances provide ease of integration resulting in higher productivity

provide ease of integration resulting in higher productivity Built-in eccentricity compensation for minimal angle error and easier installation

compensation for minimal angle error and easier installation Low-power dissipation for tight temperature budget applications

for tight temperature budget applications Comprehensive connectivity meets industry standard interface requirements: BiSS-C, SSI SPI

meets industry standard interface requirements: BiSS-C, SSI SPI AqB plus index provides additional incremental data to be used as secondary position information

provides additional incremental data to be used as secondary position information Global application support available to meet customer's integration challenges.

For more information or to inquire about custom scales, visit www.celeramotion.com/microe/products/optical-rotary-encoders/nano/aura-series/.

About Celera Motion

Celera Motion, headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, is a market-leading provider of motion-control components and subsystems for OEMs serving a variety of medical and advanced industrial markets. Celera Motion offers precision encoders, motors, and customized mechatronic solutions that help customers solve challenging motion-control problems. For more information, visit www.celeramotion.com.

About Novanta

Novanta is a trusted technology partner to OEMs in the medical and advanced industrial technology markets, with deep proprietary expertise in photonics, vision and precision motion technologies. For more information, visit www.novanta.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220428005095/en/

Contacts:

Mary Jane McCraven

Celera Motion, A Novanta Company

+1-978-944-6378

Maryjane.mccraven@novanta.com