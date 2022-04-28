FinancialNewsMedia.com: The Global Energy Transition Depends on Pioneering innovations

FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global energy transition depends on innovation. The world needs scientists and innovators to design planet saving solutions. From carbon capture, to recycling, industrial ingenuity is required to reinvent the wheel and present a range of innovations that will transform civilization and reimagine the future of life on earth.

Of course, many companies and individuals are already hard at work on ground-breaking discoveries, efficient ways of working, and trailblazing strategies. These will go a long way to ensuring life continues to thrive.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) pledged to become carbon negative by 2030. This means it strives to remove more carbon than it emits. BP p.l.c (NYSE:BP) is reimagining energy , using its extensive experience and expertise to find the best routes to a cleaner future and Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), of course, is pioneering the future of electrification.

But it's not just the world's industrial giants taking leaps of faith and in fact, it's often the smaller companies that can make the biggest advances, particularly when it comes to compounding shareholder returns.

STREAMLINING LITHIUM PRODUCTION

Arena Minerals (OTCQB:AMRZF) (TSX.V:AN) (CVE:AN) is rethinking the way the industry produces lithium brine with a proprietary process and innovative approach to extracting lithium brine from the world's richest resources.

The company boasts an impressive technical team, and its proprietary reagent could change the way industry sources future lithium.

This reagent is expected to improve lithium concentration in evaporation ponds from less than 1% to over 6%. This would allow lithium chloride to be produced directly from evaporation ponds, eliminating the need for a chemical plant on site.

Arena's superior pioneering process potentially both reduces CAPEX and OPEX costs while dramatically reducing technical and economic risk.

Indeed, Arena's process is unique, potentially cost saving and less risky than other conventional methods. Furthermore, its timing is impeccable as it catches the wave of soaring lithium demand.

BACKED BY INDUSTRY'S FINEST

Arena's operations strike the high-grade resource of two quality salars in Argentina. This helped attract two prominent strategic investors, namely Ganfeng Lithium Co Ltd and Lithium Americas Corp. Each owns approximately 18% of the company, thereby seeming to endorse Arena Minerals' business model and its potential for success.

In early April, Arena Minerals completed the drilling of its first diamond drill hole (DD-02) at its Sal de la Puna Project in Argentina. Here, on the Almafuerte claim it intersected a continuous brine column from 140 metres to 646 metres below surface.

The upshot of the drill shows a 300-metre gravel aquifer averaging 503 Mg/L of lithium.

These drill results exceeded management expectations displaying high grade lithium values and favourable geochemistry. The company has now mobilized an additional drill rig to meet its development timelines.

SEVERAL PLUS POINTS

Over the past forty years, only a handful of successful lithium brine operations have been built, and the team leading Arena Minerals has been associated with and heavily involved in some of the industry's biggest deals.

Furthermore, Arena believes it may have one of the lowest carbon footprints of any lithium producer out there as it's almost entirely reliant on solar energy. Harnessing the sun's powerful rays to power the discovery of resources vital to the future of humanity gives Arena a fitting edge.

Better still, Arena Minerals has very little in the way of direct competitors.

Considering the experienced team, heavy-weight investors, solar-powered evaporation pools and cost-saving processes, Arena Minerals presents a rare opportunity to invest in a remarkable company with an exciting journey ahead.

INNOVATION DRIVES RESULTS

As Arena's unique process and proprietary reagent illustrate, diversification and innovation are driving impressive results across many industries.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) reduced its carbon emissions by 6% (around 730k metric tons) in its first year since making its carbon negative pledge. It also purchased the removal of 1.3 million metric tons of carbon from 26 projects around the world. The company continues to deliver long-term revenue and profit growth.

Likewise, BP p.l.c (NYSE:BP) reported an excellent fourth quarter in 2021 with further reduction in net debt and $4bn stock buyback . It's accelerating its integrated energy strategy, growing its offshore wind portfolio while also witnessing impressive momentum in seven major projects.

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) meanwhile continues to confound analysts and doubters around the world as the company continues to impress and keep investors engaged. Last year Tesla delivered over 936k vehicles . Plus, its operating margin beats its EV peers' hands down, at 14.7% while its gross margin has been growing steadily Y/Y to 25.4% in 2021. In Q1 2022 it reported net earnings over seven times higher than Q1 2021. Keeping ahead of the game with original ideas and a high functioning streamlined business model is the name of the game.

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates FinancialNewsMedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult =a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM has been compensated twenty six hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by Arena Minerals by a non-affiliated third party. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.



This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.



Contact:

Email: editor@financialnewsmedia.com

Phone: +1(561)325-8757