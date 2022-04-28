Smith-Midland Corporation: Smith-Midland Awarded Soundwall Contract for Hampton Roads Project

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2022 / Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ:SMID) Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ:SMID), provider of innovative, high-quality proprietary and patented precast concrete products and systems, has been awarded a new soundwall contract that expands Smith-Midland's participation on the historic Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel Project (HRBT) in Hampton, VA.

The $2 million contract will require nearly 1,000 precast soundwall panels of various sizes and will have a drystack stone appearance with custom starfish and frigate medallions symbolizing the ocean and military presence in the region. The panels will also utilize SoftSound, Smith-Midland's patented sound absorptive wood aggregate material, to dampen the noise coming from I-64 traffic. Delivery of the panels will begin this summer.

"This is an incredible project for the state of Virginia and Smith-Midland. We are now producing and supplying two different products, our J-J Hooks concrete barrier, that provide safety for the workers and now sound barrier to reduce noise for residents who live in neighborhoods along this busy corridor." stated Matthew Smith, VP of Sales and Marketing for Smith-Midland Corporation.

The five-year long, $3.8B project will widen the current segments of the 1-64 HRBT corridor in Norfolk and Hampton to eight lanes and bore new twin tunnels under the James River, making this is the largest civil construction contract ever awarded by the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).

Hampton Roads Connector Partners is a joint venture of Dragados USA, Vinci Construction, and Flatiron Constructors.

About Smith-Midland Corporation

Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, licenses, rents, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products and systems for use primarily in the construction, transportation, and utilities industries. Management and the Board own approximately five percent of SMID stock, aligning with shareholder values.

Smith-Midland Corporation has three manufacturing facilities located in Midland, VA, Reidsville, NC, and Columbia, SC, and a J-J Hooks Safety Barrier rental firm, Concrete Safety Systems. Easi-Set Worldwide, a wholly owned subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation, licenses the production and sale of Easi-Set products, including J-J Hooks and SlenderWall, and provides diversification opportunities to the precast industry worldwide. For more information, please call (540) 439-3266 or visit www.smithmidland.com.

