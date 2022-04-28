Adverity, a leading data and analytics platform for marketing, sales and e-commerce teams, has today launched on Google Cloud Marketplace. The Adverity solution is now available to all Google Cloud customers.

Google Cloud customers will have the ability to access Adverity's state-of-art data integration capabilities directly within Google Cloud Marketplace, greatly speeding up data onboarding and time to value. In addition, Google Cloud customers will have the ability to combine multiple data sources from previously isolated streams into one clear and concise dashboard.

The platform on Google Cloud Marketplace is fully self-service, providing customers with the flexibility they require for their business, as well as access to a dedicated live chat functionality to help the onboarding process.

The Adverity platform is underpinned by an advanced data integration solution that connects and unifies data from more than 600 data sources including CRMs, advertising, social, and eCommerce platforms.

Alexander Igelsböck, CEO at Adverity commented: "For marketers at any stage of analytical maturity, ensuring that they are able to connect all of their data streams into one place is paramount. By providing access to the Adverity platform through Google Cloud Marketplace, any Google Cloud customer can now take the first step to turn their data silos into a single source of truth; leading to better decision making, improved performance and enhanced data maturity."

Adverity's platform is now available to access on Google Cloud Marketplace here.

About Adverity

Adverity is a leading intelligent data and analytics platform that enables businesses to make insights-driven decisions, faster and easier. Used by marketing, sales and eCommerce teams around the world, Adverity transforms siloed data into actionable insight, reducing the complexity in demonstrating marketing effectiveness and return on investment across multiple channels.

By automating data integration from hundreds of sources and working seamlessly with your existing tech stack, Adverity's flexible end-to-end platform delivers a single view of marketing and sales performance across your entire business. The platform's powerful data visualizations and proactive analytics reveals tangible insights and uncovers real-time opportunities for improving performance and driving growth. Adverity is headquartered in Vienna, with offices in London and New York. Learn more at adverity.com.

