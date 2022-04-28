Consummation of business combination with European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. ("EUSG") on December 22, 2021 provided ADSE with significant cash for future growth

Order Backlog was more than €60 million by end of March 2022, largely driven by the expansion into the U.S.

H2 2021 international expansion and diversification of revenue in additional geographies have created significant growth opportunities

Completion of the initial Porsche order in early 2021 resulted in a revenue decrease of approximately 30% year-over-year

IFRS gross loss in FY2021 was (€2.2) million

Adjusted gross profit in FY2021 was €0.8 million through this company transformation year

Adjusted EBITDA decreased to (€15.2) million for FY2021

FY2021 closed with €102 million cash and, as of this announcement, no debt

FY2022 Guidance includes a more than doubling of FY2021 revenue

Growth continues in core segments of automotive dealerships and "smart" municipalities in North America, Continental Europe and the United Kingdom

ADS-TEC Energy plc (NASDAQ: ADSE), a global leader in battery-buffered, ultra-fast charging technology, today announced audited financials for fiscal year 2021 and guidance for 2022.

The company also announced strong performance and continued growth in its key segments with contracted business in municipalities, oil and gas, hospitality, big box retail, charging network operators, EV fleets, automotive OEM dealerships, and large last-mile delivery services since its business combination with EUSG at the end of December 2021.

ADS-TEC Energy made announcements in each of these segments, starting with an initial order by Porsche for more than 400 ADS-TEC Energy ChargeBox stations, which was completed in Q2 2021.

In March of 2022, ADS-TEC Energy signed GenZ EV Solutions (GenZ EV) as its designated distributor of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions to the automotive market in North America and South America. GenZ EV, a new company founded by automotive industry veterans with deep expertise, will be distributing ADS-TEC Energy charging technology to automotive OEMs, automotive dealerships and automotive fleet companies. There are over 18,000 automotive dealers in the U.S. alone, representing a multi-billion dollar market opportunity.

In the retail segment, ADS-TEC Energy is preparing the implementation of a two-site trial for ChargeBox systems. The first is in a retail outlet mall in Miami-Dade County, Florida. The second is with a leading specialty outdoor sporting goods company located in the Midwest U.S. ADS-TEC Energy also continues its negotiations with both Tier 1 and Tier 2 oil and gas companies as well as charge-point operators across North America and Europe.

To meet this continued growth, ADS-TEC Energy has narrowed its search to three states for sites to establish a US-based factory and executive offices. A public announcement is expected following the close of negotiations.

Financial Operational Highlights

The below represents summary financial and operational figures for fiscal year 2021.

Revenue of €33.0 million

Gross loss of €2.3 million

Net loss of €87.6 million

Adjusted gross profit of €0.8 million

Adjusted EBITDA of (€15.2) million

Adjusted Result before tax of (€21.4) million

Cash Flow from Operations of (€18.3) million

Capital Expenditure of €5.6 million

2022 Financial Operating Guidance

ADSE is introducing FY2022 guidance as follows:

Total revenue of €80 €100 million for FY2022

Revenue in FY2022 will be backloaded to second half based on confirmed order backlog

Additionally, ADSE is initiating charging unit sales target guidance: during FY 2022, ADSE expects to sell a total of 400 to 500 units.

Conference Call information

About ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy plc, a public limited company incorporated in Ireland and publicly listed on NASDAQ ("ADS-TEC Energy"), serves as a holding company for ADS-TEC Energy GmbH, our operating company incorporated in Germany ("ADSE GM") and ADS-TEC Energy Inc., a US subsidiary of ADS-TEC Energy GmbH ("ADSE US" and together with ADS-TEC Energy and ADSE GM, "ADSE"). ADSE is a global leader in battery-buffered, ultra-fast charging technology that draws on more than 10 years of experience with lithium-ion technologies, storage solutions and fast charging systems, including the corresponding energy management systems. Its battery-based, fast charging technology enables electric vehicles to ultrafast charge even on low powered grids and features a very compact design. The high quality and functionality of the battery systems are due to a particularly high depth of development and in-house production. With its advanced system platforms, ADSE is a valuable partner for automotive, OEMs, utility companies and charge-operators.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our financial outlook for 2022, our expectations with respect to future performance and the anticipated timing of certain commercial activities. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made in this press release, including: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical events including the Russian invasion of Ukraine, macroeconomic trends including changes in inflation or interest rates, or other events beyond our control on the overall economy, our business and those of our customers and suppliers, including due to supply chain disruptions and expense increases; our limited operating history as a public company; our dependence on widespread acceptance and adoption of EVs and increased installation of charging stations; our current dependence on sales to a limited number of customers for most of our revenues; overall demand for EV charging and the potential for reduced demand for EVs if governmental rebates, tax credits and other financial incentives are reduced, modified or eliminated or governmental mandates to increase the use of EVs or decrease the use of vehicles powered by fossil fuels, either directly or indirectly through mandated limits on carbon emissions, are reduced, modified or eliminated; supply chain interruptions and expense increases; unexpected delays in new product introductions; our ability to expand our operations and market share in Europe and the U.S.; the effects of competition; changes to battery energy storage standards; and the risk that our technology could have undetected defects or errors. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included under "Item 3. Key Information 3.D. Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 28, 2022, which is available on our website at https://adstec-energy.com/investor-relations-corporate-governance/ and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will also be set forth in other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by applicable law.

Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures

ADS-TEC Energy has provided in this press release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS"). ADS-TEC Energy uses these non-IFRS financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes that the use of these non-IFRS financial measures is useful to investors to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing ADS-TEC Energy's financial results with other companies in its industry as well other technology companies, many of which present similar non-IFRS financial measures.

The presentation of these non-IFRS financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable IFRS financial measures and should be read only in conjunction with ADS-TEC Energy's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS. A reconciliation of ADS-TEC Energy's historical non-IFRS financial measures to their most directly comparable IFRS measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review these reconciliations.

Definition and Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures

The press release includes the following non-IFRS financial measures: "Adjusted Cost of sales", "Adjusted Gross profit (loss), "Adjusted EBITDA", "Adjusted Result before tax". ADSE believes these measures are useful to investors for evaluating period-to-period operational performance on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance, such as the one-time expenses incurred as a result of the business combination involving ads-tec Energy and European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp.

ADSE defines Adjusted Cost of sales ("COGS") as COGS plus depreciation and amortization reported within COGS. Adjusted Gross profit (loss) is defined as revenue less adjusted COGS. ADSE defines EBITDA as result before tax before (i) finance income (expenses) and (ii) depreciation and amortization. ADSE defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA plus Listing fee. ADSE defines Adjusted Result before tax as result before tax plus Listing fee. These measures should not be considered as measures of financial performance under IFRS, and the items excluded from or included in these metrics are significant components in understanding and assessing ADSE financial performance.

kEUR 2021 2020 2019 IFRS Cost of sales (35,310) (45,548) (22,219) Less: Depreciation and Amortization 3,103 1,515 470 Adjusted Cost of Sales (32,207) (44,033) (21,749) kEUR 2021 2020 2019 IFRS Gross profit (loss) (2,275) 1,822 (3,132) Less: Depreciation and Amortization 3,103 1,515 470 Adjusted Gross Profit 828 3,337 (2,662) kEUR 2021 2020 2019 IFRS Result before tax (87,227) (10,325) (10,559) Less: Share listing expense 65,759 0 0 Adjusted Result before tax (21,431) (10,325) (10,559) kEUR 2021 2020 2019 IFRS Result before tax (87,227) (10,325) (10,559) Less: Finance income (expenses) 2,787 2,135 884 Depreciation and amortization 3,485 1,641 573 EBITDA (80,955) (6,549) (9,103) Less: Listing Fee 65,759 0 0 Adjusted EBITDA (15,159) (6,549) (9,103)

Financial Statements

Consolidated statements of financial position

ASSETS kEUR Dec. 31,

2021 Dec. 31,

2020 Intangible assets (excl. Goodwill) 17,038 15,337 Right-of-use asset 1,988 2,503 Property, plant and equipment 2,958 2,019 Other investments (long term) 2,084 140 Trade and other receivables (long term) 4 4 Deferred tax assets Non-current assets 24,072 20,003 Inventories 13,063 21,605 Contract assets 973 1,627 Trade and other receivables (short term) 11,304 2,075 Cash and cash equivalents 101,813 18 Current assets 127,152 25,325 Total assets 151,224 45,328

Due to rounding, the sum of the numbers presented in the table above might not precisely equal the totals we provide.

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES kEUR Dec. 31,

2021 Dec. 31,

2020 Share capital 4 32 Capital reserves 214,100 20,950 Other equity -2 Retained earnings -29,571 -19,291 Profit/Loss -87,640 -10,280 Equity attributable to owners of the Company 96,892 -8,589 Non-controlling interests Total equity 96,892 -8,589 Lease Liabilities (long term) 1,537 2,004 Warrant liability (long term) 12,767 Trade and other payables (long term) 158 25,457 Contract liabilities (long term) 132 Other provisions (long term) 7,438 1,543 Deferred tax liabilities 1,859 1,446 Non-current liabilities 23,892 30,450 Lease Liabilities (short term) 528 551 Loans and borrowings (short term) 7,522 354 Trade and other payables (short term) 14,000 12,455 Contract liabilities (short term) 6,208 8,142 Other provisions (short term) 2,182 1,964 Current liabilities 30,440 23,467 Total liabilities 54,332 53,917 Total equity and liabilities 151,224 45,328

Due to rounding, the sum of the numbers presented in the table above might not precisely equal the totals we provide.

Consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

kEUR 2021 2020 2019 Continuing Operations Revenue 33,035 47,370 19,087 Cost of sales -35,310 -45,548 -22,219 Gross profit (loss) -2,275 1,822 -3,132 Research and development expenses -2,012 -749 -473 Selling and general administrative expenses -13,321 -7,570 -5,924 Impairment losses on trade receivables and contract assets -171 -9 -63 Other income 4,538 541 1,026 Other expenses -5,402 -2,224 -1,110 Operating Result -18,643 -8,190 -9,676 Finance income 47 1 Finance expenses -2,835 -2,135 -885 Share listing expenses -65,796 Net finance costs -68,583 -2,135 -884 Result before tax -87,227 -10,325 -10,559 Income tax benefits (expenses) -413 45 -1,490 Result for the period -87,640 -10,280 -12,050 Other comprehensive income Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Foreign operations foreign currency translation differences -2 Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax -2 Total comprehensive income for the period -87,642 -10,280 -12,050 Total comprehensive income attributable to: Shareholders of the parent -87,642 -10,280 -12,050 Non-controlling interests Earnings (loss) per share (in EUR) Diluted -3.46 -0.32 -0.38 Basic -3.46 -0.32 -0.38

Due to rounding, the sum of the numbers presented in the table above might not precisely equal the totals we provide.

Consolidated statements of cash flows

kEUR 2021 2020 Result for the period -87,640 -10,280 Depreciation and amortization 3,485 1,641 Finance income -47 Finance expense 2,835 2,135 Share listing expense 58,523 Gain/loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 55 70 Change in trade receivables not attributable to investing or financing activities -10,540 1,380 Change in inventories 8,572 13,887 Change in trade payables 785 5,936 Change in contract assets 654 -565 Change in contract liabilities -1,802 -29,686 Change in other investments -2,577 -140 Change in other provisions 6,112 3,082 Change in other liabilities 3,283 -45 Cash flow from operating activities -18,304 -12,584 Purchase of property, plant and equipment -1,576 -1,059 Investments in intangible assets, including internally generated intangible asset -4,009 -5,564 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment Cash flow from investing activities -5,585 -6,623 Proceeds from borrowings and shareholder contribution and loans 26,409 10,354 Repayment of loans and borrowings -354 Proceeds from issuance of shares to equity holders of the parent 265,372 Cash election by shareholders in lieu of shares -84,112 Transaction cost deducted from equity -14,991 Repayment of shareholder loans -43,257 Redemption of equity -19,976 Payment of lease liabilities -569 -454 Interest paid -2,571 Cash flow from financing activities 125,950 9,900 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 102,062 -9,307 Net cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 18 9,325 FX effects -267 Net cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 101,813 18

Due to rounding, the sum of the numbers presented in the table above might not precisely equal the totals we provide.

