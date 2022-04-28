OptiGroup announces appointment of new directors to the Board

STOCKHOLM, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OptiGroup today announces that, as part of FSN Capital's acquisition of the company, the following eight directors have been appointed to the Company's new Board of Directors. These appointments became effective on April 22, 2022.
"We are pleased to welcome our new directors, a group of experienced and respected business leaders who will bring a diverse range of skills to the OptiGroup Board," said Sören Gaardboe, President and CEO of OptiGroup. "As we now enter the next phase, we look forward to doing this with a strong and skilled board that is aligned with our strategic ambitions and that will support us in the work of ensuring value creation and growth. With a strong financial position and an experienced Board, OptiGroup is ideally positioned to meet and exceed the expectations of our customers and partners."
The following individuals, who collectively bring extensive industry experience, will serve as members of the Board.
- Bo Rygaard (Chairman)
- Marcus Egelstig
- Britta Korre Stenholt
- Uka Maassen
- Patrik Nolåker
- Christoph Sander
- Gunilla Spongh
- Niclas Thiel
Sören Gaardboe, President and CEO, OptiGroup, soren.gaardboe@optigroup.com
Stefan Sikander, Corporate Communication Director, OptiGroup, stefan.sikander@optigroup.com
