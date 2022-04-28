Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 28.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
„Strong Buy“! 20x Kaufen! Jetzt vor erneut massivem Ausbruch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.04.2022 | 14:16
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OptiGroup announces appointment of new directors to the Board

STOCKHOLM, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OptiGroup today announces that, as part of FSN Capital's acquisition of the company, the following eight directors have been appointed to the Company's new Board of Directors. These appointments became effective on April 22, 2022.

"We are pleased to welcome our new directors, a group of experienced and respected business leaders who will bring a diverse range of skills to the OptiGroup Board," said Sören Gaardboe, President and CEO of OptiGroup. "As we now enter the next phase, we look forward to doing this with a strong and skilled board that is aligned with our strategic ambitions and that will support us in the work of ensuring value creation and growth. With a strong financial position and an experienced Board, OptiGroup is ideally positioned to meet and exceed the expectations of our customers and partners."

The following individuals, who collectively bring extensive industry experience, will serve as members of the Board.

  • Bo Rygaard (Chairman)
  • Marcus Egelstig
  • Britta Korre Stenholt
  • Uka Maassen
  • Patrik Nolåker
  • Christoph Sander
  • Gunilla Spongh
  • Niclas Thiel

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:
Sören Gaardboe, President and CEO, OptiGroup, soren.gaardboe@optigroup.com
Stefan Sikander, Corporate Communication Director, OptiGroup, stefan.sikander@optigroup.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/optigroup/r/optigroup-announces-appointment-of-new-directors-to-the-board,c3555638

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.