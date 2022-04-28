Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 28.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
„Strong Buy“! 20x Kaufen! Jetzt vor erneut massivem Ausbruch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CXT1 ISIN: US44951Y1029 Ticker-Symbol:  
NASDAQ
28.04.22
16:01 Uhr
3,900 US-Dollar
-0,200
-4,88 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HYZON MOTORS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HYZON MOTORS INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
28.04.2022 | 14:16
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hyzon Motors Inc. Announces date of First Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Results and Webcast and 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyzon Motors Inc. ("Hyzon") (NASDAQ: HYZN), a leading global supplier of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell electric heavy vehicles, announced today that it will release its first quarter 2022, financial and operational results before the market opens on Friday, May 6, 2022.

Craig Knight, Chief Executive Officer and Sam Chong, Chief Financial Officer accompanied by Mark Gordon Senior Advisor of Hyzon will host a conference call for investors at 8:30 AM ET the same day.

The conference call will be webcast live and an updated investor presentation will be available at:
https://investors.hyzonmotors.com/events-and-presentations/

A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on the Events & Presentations page in the Investor Relations section of Hyzon's website and will remain available for approximately one year.

Hyzon Motors Inc. also announced that it plans to hold its virtual 2022 annual meeting of stockholders on June 6, 2022, at 9:00 AM Eastern Time. All stockholders of record as of close of business on April 11, 2022, will be entitled to vote and attend the virtual annual meeting.

About Hyzon Motors Inc.

Headquartered in Rochester, N.Y., with U.S. operations in the Chicago and Detroit areas, and international operations in the Netherlands, Singapore, Australia, Germany, and China, Hyzon is a leader in fuel cell electric mobility with an exclusive focus on the commercial vehicle market, and a near-term focus on back to base (captive fleet) operations. Utilizing its proven and proprietary hydrogen fuel cell technology, Hyzon aims to supply zero-emission heavy duty trucks and buses to customers in North America, Europe and around the world to mitigate emissions from diesel transportation, one of the single largest sources of carbon emissions globally. Hyzon is contributing to the escalating adoption of fuel cell electric vehicles through its demonstrated technology advantage, leading fuel cell performance and history of rapid innovation. Visit www.hyzonmotors.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1652930/Hyzon_Logo.jpg

HYZON MOTORS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.