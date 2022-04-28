Rebecca Love, Experienced Nurse Innovator and Entrepreneur, Joins the Nurse-1-1 Board of Directors

Board Addition Significantly Expands Digital Healthcare Expertise for Nurse-1-1

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2022 / Nurse-1-1 , the first conversational marketing company for healthcare, today announced that Rebecca Love, seasoned nurse executive, has joined the Nurse-1-1 Board of Directors. Love joins Michael Sheeley, CEO and co-founder, Nurse-1-1 and Joe Raczka, Chief Investment Officer, co-founder, and managing partner, York IE.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Rebecca to our board," said Sheeley. "At Nurse-1-1, our mission is to ensure that nurses are on the front lines as we transition to digital health. So nurses are at the heart of everything we do. Rebecca embodies the best of what it means to be a nurse and so we are thrilled to have her join our board to ensure we stay true to our mission."

Love is an experienced thought leader on nurse innovation and entrepreneurship. She is currently the Chief Clinical Officer at IntelyCare, an intelligent workforce management solution for healthcare facilities. Prior to IntelyCare, she held several senior nursing roles, including founding HireNurses.com, acquired by Ryalto in March 2018, where she then served as the Managing Director for US markets. She was also the Principal of Clinical Innovation for OptimizeRx Corporation, a platform offering a unique solution for patient adherence to medications by providing convenient access to financial assistance and critical clinical information.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the Nurse-1-1 Board of Directors," said Love. "Nurse-1-1 is leading the charge to change the status quo in healthcare - a cause I am incredibly passionate about. I see a future where Nurse-1-1 services as a core element to all patient touch points within digital healthcare."

Love designed and built the first nurse innovation program in the United States at Northeastern University, which led her to found the Society of Nurse Scientists, Innovators, Entrepreneurs & Leaders (SONSIEL), a 501C-3 non-profit where she serves as president. As a nurse leader, Love was the first nurse featured on Ted.com and on the inaugural nursing panel at SXSW. She has also co-authored two books, speaks internationally, and is dedicated and passionate about empowering nurses to be at the forefront of healthcare innovation and entrepreneurship.

This news follows the closing of Nurse-1-1's $2.3 million seed round to pioneer conversational marketing for healthcare, led by Argon Ventures with participation from York IE and Hyperplane . The funds will be used to further the Nurse-1-1 mission to build the first HIPAA-compliant platform for digital conversations between nurses and patients that can easily be embedded into other digital platforms.

Sheeley and Love will sit down on International Nurses Day, May 12, 2022, for a fireside chat to discuss the future of digital health and what the future holds for nurses. Topics will include how digital health platforms can improve access to care, ways to improve patient engagement, and the latest advancements in healthcare delivery. Click here to reserve your spot for this engaging conversation between two seasoned healthcare executives.

Interested in helping Nurse-1-1 achieve this mission? Visit nurse-1-1.com/careers to learn more.

About Nurse-1-1:

Nurse-1-1 is a conversational marketing company for healthcare that is bringing nurses to the front lines of digital health. Through a nationwide network of nurses and a HIPAA-compliant complete customer service platform, Nurse-1-1 offers a live nurse chat tool that can be embedded directly into other digital platforms, which helps patients make better decisions leading to increased adherence. At-home testing, pharmaceutical, and digital health companies of all sizes rely on Nurse-1-1 to improve education, increase adherence and increase patient satisfaction. Drive greater adherence at nurse-1-1.com .

Media Contacts:

Bailey Carroll

Nurse-1-1

bailey@nurse-1-1.com

Meaghan McGrath

York IE

meaghan@york.ie

SOURCE: Nurse-1-1

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/699263/Rebecca-Love-Experienced-Nurse-Innovator-and-Entrepreneur-Joins-the-Nurse-1-1-Board-of-Directors