Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2022) - Ridgeline Minerals Corp. (TSXV: RDG) (OTCQB: RDGMF) (FSE: 0GC0) ("Ridgeline" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update for the Swift Project ("Swift" or "Project"), located in the Cortez mining district of the Battle Mountain - Eureka Trend, Nevada (Figure 1). The Project is operated by Nevada Gold Mines ("NGM") under an exploration earn-in agreement executed in September 2021 (see full press release HERE) with NGM holding an option to spend US$20 million in qualifying expenditures over five years to earn an initial 60% stake in the project.

SW21-001 was the first hole drilled under the earn-in agreement and returned 9.1 meters ("m") grading 0.51 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") starting at 8.5 m downhole (Figure 2). The hole also intersected Lower Plate host rocks at relatively shallow depths of 556 m but did not return significant gold intercepts throughout the Lower Plate section. The elevated gold and anomalous Carlin-Type pathfinder geochemistry observed in the upper portion of SW21-001 is encouraging and suggests mineralization is vectoring to the west. The next phase of drilling in Q2, 2022 will consist of a series of wide-spaced framework drill-holes (~1 kilometer spacing) to test this concept and help generate a comprehensive geologic model of the historically underexplored Swift project.

Chad Peters, Ridgeline's President, CEO & Director commented, "We are thrilled to see more drilling planned at Swift in 2022 and encouraged by the initial assay results in SW21-001, which returned a near surface gold intersection in historically poor host rocks of the Upper Plate. These results further support the widespread gold and trace element footprint at Swift and highlight the potential strength of the Carlin-Type gold target at depth. The next phase of drilling will continue to shape the geologic model with this systematic exploration strategy having already led to multiple discoveries in the Cortez District. We look forward to providing regular updates for our shareholders as the next phase of drilling progresses."





Figure 1: Regional map of the Cortez District showing the Swift project adjacent to the Nevada Gold Mines Cortez Complex.



Figure 2: Map showing SW21-001 assay results over arsenic in soils contours and gold rock chips.



Swift Project

Swift is located on the Cortez District of the historic Battle Mountain - Eureka Trend approximately 30 km south of the town of Battle Mountain, in Lander County, Nevada. The 75 km² property is on trend to the Pipeline, Cortez Hills, and Goldrush deposits (View our Swift VRIFY Presentation), which comprise the multi-million ounce Cortez Complex owned by Nevada Gold Mines (a joint venture between Barrick Gold Corp. and Newmont Corp.). Ridgeline entered into an exploration earn-in agreement with NGM on September 22, 2021, where NGM can incur a minimum US$20 million (US$4 million guaranteed) in qualifying work expenditures over an initial five-year term to earn an initial 60% interest in the Swift gold project. NGM will have further options to increase its interest to a total 75% interest, subject to additional expenditures and commitments.

Technical information contained in this news release has been provided by Nevada Gold Mines and reviewed and approved by Michael T. Harp, CPG. the Company's Vice President, Exploration, who is Ridgeline's qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 and responsible for technical matters of this release.

About Ridgeline Minerals Corp.

Ridgeline is a discovery focused gold-silver explorer with a proven management team and a 163 km² exploration portfolio across five projects in Nevada and Idaho, USA. More information about Ridgeline can be found at www.RidgelineMinerals.com.

Cautionary Note regarding Forward-Looking Statements

