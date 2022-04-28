ACL Digital Acquires VOLANSYS, a Next-Generation Digital Transformation and Product Realization Company

This collaboration will expand ACL Digital's Product & Digital Engineering capabilities and Strengthen IoT Service Portfolio.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ACL Digital, an ALTEN group company, a design-led Digital Experience, Product Innovation, Solutions, and Consulting offerings leader, has announced that it has acquired VOLANSYS, an ISO 9001:2015 certified, next-generation Digital Transformation, Product Realization company, and expert in the IoT space. The company is certified by all major cloud service providers and has carved a niche in the IoT segment.

VOLANSYS is a leading solution enabler for organizations from roaring start-ups to fortune 500 across diverse domains, delivering design, development, validation, and manufacturing capabilities. The company assists enterprises, technology providers, and start-ups to build products in industrial automation, home automation, networking, retail, semiconductors, healthcare/medical, consumer electronics, telecom and other segments.

With this acquisition, ACL Digital expands its capabilities and strengthens its position as a leader and end-to-end service provider in the Product Engineering, Digital Transformation and IoT space. This union will enable ACL Digital to deliver:

Full-fledged IoT solutions from concept to realization and from development, testing to deployment

Build cloud solutions from scratch, as well as accelerate the maintenance and migration of existing applications to cloud platforms

Design and development of smart and connected consumer electronics devices through proven expertise in creating & customizing connected solutions

Help OEMs reduce the complexity of developing IoT applications with industrial IoT solution engineering capabilities

Empower customers for quick and cost-efficient transitions from design stages to mass production (engineering-to-manufacturing transfer)

Transform traditional devices into connected devices, design, and integrate AV enabled smart home solutions with voice assistant platforms

By combining the two organisations' technological solutions and capabilities, ACL Digital can offer sophisticated interoperable IoT solutions that work across extensive product lines and industries using modular solution architecture. This investment will further solidify ACL Digital's leadership position in the digital space, help customers be future-ready across all sectors to envisage and develop digital solutions faster and reinforce the company's continued commitment to growth. More significantly, the acquisition of VOLANSYS is in line with ACL Digital's long-term growth strategy to expand its service portfolio across geographies.

Gerald Attia, Deputy CEO, ALTEN Group, said, "This reinforces ACL Digital's continued commitment to grow as a premium digital solutions provider helping its customer be future-ready and will strengthen our leadership position in the digital, engineering, and IoT space."

"This acquisition strengthens our product development services and digital solutions for verticals such as industrial, manufacturing, home automation, medical devices, networking and telecom. It validates our IoT engineering services and solutions capabilities to help our customers develop innovative and sustainable solutions that unleash digital transformation. Our technical expertise will be further strengthened to help customers quickly foresee and implement solutions that drive meaningful value to their customers, businesses, and employees," said Ramandeep Singh, CEO, ACL Digital.

He further added, "When we bring together our IoT, edge, AI, and cloud expertise with Volansys' agility and technological capabilities, we can significantly reduce time-to-market from concept to implementation of an IoT solution. We leverage our industry-grade IPs such as software components, edge node platforms, customizable gateway solutions, test automation frameworks along with our expertise on readily available cloud IoT platforms."

VOLANSYS Founder and CEO, Manan Patel informed, "We are thrilled with this collaboration and share the same passion for turning complex issues into solutions that customers love. We look forward to working closely with ACL Digital to leverage best practices across implementations." VOLANSYS Founder, EVP Sales & Marketing, Bhavin Shah added, "The joint go-to-market strategy for Digital, semiconductor, product engineering, and next-generation technologies like Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial intelligence (AI) and etc. will ensure efficient implementation and heightened customer delight."

About Volansys:

VOLANSYS is a Silicon Valley based product engineering, digital engineering and quality engineering services company offering embedded, hardware & software engineering, mobility, internet of things, cloud computing, DevOps, machine learning and manufacturing from concept to roll-out. Since 2008, VOLANSYS has been helping enterprises and OEMs worldwide to engineer smart connected products and applications at faster time to market and lower cost of ownership across multiple industrial domains. Global customers recognize VOLANSYS as an end-to-end IoT solutions provider in Product Engineering, ODM & Manufacturing services.

About ACL Digital:

ACL Digital, an ALTEN group company, is a digital transformation, next-generation technology consulting and engineering services company. A pioneer in delivering Business Innovation, Integration and Transformation through disruptive technologies, ACL Digital brings in competitive advantage, innovation, and fresh perspectives to business challenges. The company provides comprehensive product engineering services from conceptualization to manufacturing to help customers build products and experiences to achieve sustainable digital transformation.

With multicultural and transnational talent and as part of the ALTEN Group comprising over 42,000+ employees spread across more than 30 countries, it promotes a collaborative knowledge-building environment.

For further information, visit ACL Digital or write to business@acldigital.com.

