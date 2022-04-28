The Iranian authorities have kicked off a tender to select development proposals for solar projects up to 10 MW in size, from both domestic and foreign investors.Iran's Renewable Energy Organization and Electricity Efficiency (SATBA) has launched a tender for the deployment of 4 GW of PV capacity. The agency wants to select proposals for solar projects up to 10 MW in size from both domestic and foreign investors. Selected projects will be granted construction permits, as well as a fixed tariff. SATBA said there are currently more than 80 GW of renewable energy projects that have been submitted ...

