Roadshow Will Visit Cities Across Germany, France, Italy, and the United Kingdom and Showcase How Additive Manufacturing Can Unlock Innovation in Space, Aviation, Oil Gas, Energy, and Other Important Industries

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE: VLD), a leading metal additive manufacturing technology company for mission-critical parts, today announced its Seeing is Believing Additive Manufacturing Tour for Europe, which will visit seven cities in 2022 across Germany, France, Italy, and the United Kingdom. The roadshow brings together innovators across key industries including space, aviation, oil gas, and energy to share how additive manufacturing and the Velo3D end-to-end solution are transforming these businesses by helping engineers manufacture the parts they need without compromise.

"When we talk to prospective customers who have experience with additive manufacturing, the first thing they want is to see the parts for themselves to witness whether the geometries we offer can truly be achieved," said Renette Youssef, Velo3D CMO. "In our pilot of the Seeing is Believing roadshow we made amazing connections between engineers, technology influencers, and executives in the additive manufacturing industry to learn from and inspire one another. We look forward to achieving this same community building in Europe."

Velo3D initially launched its roadshow in 2021 across five cities. The events brought together hundreds of innovators to learn how the Velo3D end-to-end solution delivers unprecedented part quality, complex geometries, repeatability in distributed manufacturing, and high-volume production through its scale-up Sapphire XC printer.

"With 3D printing being a relatively new manufacturing technology, these community building events help innovators conceptualize how it can be used to transform their businesses, improve efficiency in key systems, and solve their biggest challenges," said Campbell MacPherson, Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield (SBO) EVP of Advanced Manufacturing. "As the first company to acquire a Velo3D Sapphire printer in Europe, we're thrilled to share how the technology has helped us better serve our customers."

The roadshow events focus on educating engineers of all types on the many benefits and capabilities of advanced additive manufacturing. The presentations highlight the process from start to finish, including pre-print, during printing, quality assurance, the underlying manufacturing process, and post processing. The 2022 show will make seven stops at European cities, including:

Bergamo, Italy May 25

Lyon, France June 10

Augsburg, Germany June 21

Toulouse, France September 15

Future dates will also be announced for Milano, Italy; Birmingham, England; and Munich, Germany. Engineers interested in attending one of the shows on the tour can visit Velo3D.com to request a ticket or email Info_emea@velo3d.com

About Velo3D:

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. 3D printing-also known as additive manufacturing (AM)-has a unique ability to improve the way high-value metal parts are built. However, legacy metal AM has been greatly limited in its capabilities since its invention almost 30 years ago. This has prevented the technology from being used to create the most valuable and impactful parts, restricting its use to specific niches where the limitations were acceptable.

Velo3D has overcome these limitations so engineers can design and print the parts they want. The company's solution unlocks a wide breadth of design freedom and enables customers in space exploration, aviation, power generation, energy and semiconductor to innovate the future in their respective industries. Using Velo3D, these customers can now build mission-critical metal parts that were previously impossible to manufacture. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow print preparation software, the Sapphire family of printers, and the Assure quality control system-all of which are powered by Velo3D's Intelligent Fusion manufacturing process. The company delivered its first Sapphire system in 2018 and has been a strategic partner to innovators such as SpaceX, Honeywell, Honda, Chromalloy, and Lam Research. Velo3D has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2021. For more information, please visit velo3d.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn or Twitter.

