LOCAL GROW TEAM WINS STATE'S HIGHEST AWARDS

Steamboat Springs, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2022) - Similar to how great wines are honored and craft beer is distinguished, Colorado has a competition where the state's legal cannabis is meticulously judged. The THC Classic, the state's only blind-judging cannabis competition, is hosted by Rooster Magazine.





Billo Premium Cannabis Takes Home 4 Trophies from Rooster Cup Competition

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7959/121786_19257cc414a4f85b_001full.jpg





This year, the growers and extraction technicians at Billo Premium Cannabis based in Steamboat Springs have some very good reasons to be especially proud. Billo products were recently awarded four incredible awards for excellence including:

Best Indica Strain (1 st Place - Banana Mac)

Place - Banana Mac) Best Flash Frozen (2 nd Place - Durban Diesel Diamonds and Sauce)

Place - Durban Diesel Diamonds and Sauce) Best Disposable Vape (2 nd Place - Grapple x Jealousy)

Place - Grapple x Jealousy) Best Hydrocarbon Vape (3rd Place - Spritzer)

"What we love about this particular competition is how it's blind-judged by cannabis experts," says Charlie Peddie, Billo Chief of Operations. "It takes all of the brand bias out of the final selections and allows the best products to win."

Entries into the competition are submitted in January and are then repackaged without any labels or branding. Only after the products are stripped of any brand identifiers are they given to the judges for critique. The competition attracts entries from dispensaries, manufacturers, and wholesalers that are subsequently judged across 20 categories. The categories include such items as flower, edibles, concentrates, vape pens, and infusions.

Each category has a panel of 5 judges who review each strain and assign an overall score based on a set of criteria. The judging criteria includes attributes of the product including appearance, flavor, quality of the effect, and potency. There were over 300 submissions into this year's competition, making the 9th annual awards even more difficult to earn.

"It's such an honor to be recognized now for the third year in a row," says Dave Kulberg, Head of Grow Operations at Billo. "It highlights how hard the team has been working and how we continue to focus on quality above all."

What's most impressive about Billo's trove of 2022 awards is how they include categories beyond just flower.

"It feels good to come home with trophies in a wide range of different categories," Kulberg says. "It further solidifies that Billo is a well-rounded company, making premium products from flower to extracts."

Beyond this competition being blind-judged, qualified judges are held to a strict set of criteria. Judges have three weeks to analyze the products in their category of expertise and are not allowed to test more than two products in a day. This provides the best scenario for proper evaluation, allowing the judges to fully experience each product they are tasked with assessing.

The state's legal cannabis industry largely agrees that the THC Classic is the pinnacle of cannabis competition. There is a high degree of respect for winners in every category and Billo Premium Cannabis is delighted to boast some of the state's most trusted honors.

--------

About Billo Premium Cannabis: Billo believes that when you're making a marijuana purchase you have the right to know where it came from and how it was grown. Billo capitalizes on state-of-the-art horticultural equipment and extraction facilities to meticulously cultivate a diverse range of marijuana strains. Billo's locally grown flower has been awarded some of the industry's top awards for quality and purity. Billo's grow operation supplies its local dispensary with private label products in addition to wholesaling excess flower to dispensaries throughout the state of Colorado.

For more information about Billo Premium Cannabis, visit MyBillo.com

Contact: Charlie Peddie, Chief of Operations / Steamboat Springs, CO 80487

Phone: 970-846-6508

Email: charliep@mybillo.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/121786