Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2022) - Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77I) ("Boosh" or the "Company") announces the following updates:

Beanfields Highlights:

The Northern California Division of Safeway, a top performing Safeway division, has awarded 2 SKUs, Nacho and Black Bean Sea Salt, across the 250 Stores. This marks the first time Beanfields has been selected for this division.

HEB grocery stores awarded additional SKU Black Bean Sea Salt which now brings Beanfields to 3 total SKUs at HEB. Beanfields will be sold in approximately 200 of the 300 HEB stores throughout the US.

Boosh Highlights:

Retains Marsham International to represent Boosh products Canada Marsham is led by a team of experts in the industry, specializing in sales management and brand acceleration nationally. Marsham receives a 5% commission on sales achieved with no monthly retainers.

Launching shelf stable Mac & Cheese nationally with UNFI, one of North America's largest food brokers.

Completes a seamless launch into Save On Foods with reorders already in place.

"Marsham International has a long-standing relationship with Beanfields and has created tremendous value in getting Beanfields into retailers across Canada. We hope to duplicate those successful results with Boosh," states TJ Walsh, head of North America sales.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Jim Pakulis

Chief Executive Officer

jpakulis@booshfood.com

Telephone: (833) 882-6674

www.Booshfood.com

About Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc.:

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Boosh Food (www.booshfood.com), offers high quality, non-GMO, gluten free, 100% plant-based nutritional comfort foods for the whole family. Through a separate subsidiary, Beautiful Beanfields, the Company owns Beanfields, a plant-based chips brand sold in over 7,000 stores throughout North America. Boosh, good for you and good for planet earth.

