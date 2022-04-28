IR Labs Inc.: irlabs Hosts Capital Markets Comeback Tour Across Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2022 / IR Labs Inc. ("irlabs"), a dynamic and innovative investor relations firm, is thrilled to announce it will be hosting the inaugural "Capital Markets Comeback Tour" in four cities across Canada: Vancouver-May 11; Calgary-May 12; Montreal-June 1; and Toronto-June 2.

This spring, irlabs is bringing together the investment community across the country to hear about the best small-cap investment opportunities and network in a fun atmosphere. The tour will include company presentations in an interview-style format hosted by:

Barrington Miller, Director, Issuer Engagement at the Canadian Securities Exchange (" CSE ")

") Anna Serin, Director, Listings Development Western Canada and U.S. at the CSE

Anil Mall, Director, Listed Company Services at the CSE

Ari Scheer, Head of Issuer Services at Generation IACP

Diana Forzley, Business Development, Issuer Services at Generation IACP

"After two long years, we're bringing the investment community back together," said Caroline Sawamoto, Principal and Co-Founder at irlabs. "irlabs is thrilled to host the first-ever Capital Markets Comeback Tour, enabling the investment community to hear about companies we have curated that have excellent potential. We look forward to bringing investors, analysts, bankers, the media and industry influencers together to share ideas, reconnect and meet the faces behind the companies. We've received an overwhelmingly positive response from the investment community and can't wait to hit the road!"

Tour dates and headlining companies are as follows:

Wednesday, May 11, 2022 - Vancouver, BC

Canadian Manganese Company Inc. (NEO: CDMN) - Canadian Manganese is a battery metals company whose principal focus is advancing the development and commercialization of its manganese ore deposit in New Brunswick.

- Canadian Manganese is a battery metals company whose principal focus is advancing the development and commercialization of its manganese ore deposit in New Brunswick. Everyday People Financial Inc. (pre-public) - A fintech company founded on the belief that everyone deserves access to credit, serving the needs of everyday people.

- A fintech company founded on the belief that everyone deserves access to credit, serving the needs of everyday people. HIRE Technologies Inc. (TSXV: HIRE) - The only Canadian public consolidator of companies in the HR industry for staffing, HR consulting and SaaS technology solutions.

- The only Canadian public consolidator of companies in the HR industry for staffing, HR consulting and SaaS technology solutions. The Planting Hope Company Inc. (TSXV: MYLK) - An all-women Board and C-suite company developing, launching and scaling uniquely innovative plant-based and planet-friendly food and beverage brands.

Thursday, May 12, 2022 - Calgary, AB

Canadian Manganese Company Inc. (NEO: CDMN) - Canadian Manganese is a battery metals company whose principal focus is advancing the development and commercialization of its manganese ore deposit in New Brunswick.

- Canadian Manganese is a battery metals company whose principal focus is advancing the development and commercialization of its manganese ore deposit in New Brunswick. EnWave Corporation (TSXV: ENW) - EnWave is a global leader in the innovation and application of vacuum microwave dehydration for plant and food processing.

- EnWave is a global leader in the innovation and application of vacuum microwave dehydration for plant and food processing. Nurosene Inc. (CSE: MEND) - A health-tech company focused on delivering innovative AI-based technology solutions for mental performance and wellness.

- A health-tech company focused on delivering innovative AI-based technology solutions for mental performance and wellness. The Planting Hope Company Inc. (TSXV: MYLK) - An all-women Board and C-suite company developing, launching and scaling uniquely innovative plant-based and planet-friendly food and beverage brands.

Wednesday, June 1, 2022 - Montreal, QC

Canadian Manganese Company Inc. (NEO: CDMN) - Canadian Manganese is a battery metals company whose principal focus is advancing the development and commercialization of its manganese ore deposit in New Brunswick.

- Canadian Manganese is a battery metals company whose principal focus is advancing the development and commercialization of its manganese ore deposit in New Brunswick. HIRE Technologies Inc. (TSXV: HIRE) - The first and only Canadian public consolidator of companies in the technology, staffing and HR consulting industries.

- The first and only Canadian public consolidator of companies in the technology, staffing and HR consulting industries. PesoRama Inc. (TSXV: PESO) - Mexico's only true dollar store retailer.

- Mexico's only true dollar store retailer. The Planting Hope Company Inc. (TSXV: MYLK) - An all-women Board and C-suite company developing, launching and scaling uniquely innovative plant-based and planet-friendly food and beverage brands.

Thursday, June 2, 2022 - Toronto, ON

Beyond Oil Ltd. (expected listing on the CSE in May 2022 under the symbol BOIL) - A disruptive solution for food-service companies striving to reduce their frying oil costs, decrease waste and save the planet.

- A disruptive solution for food-service companies striving to reduce their frying oil costs, decrease waste and save the planet. Canadian Manganese Company Inc. (NEO: CDMN) - Canadian Manganese is a battery metals company whose principal focus is advancing the development and commercialization of its manganese ore deposit in New Brunswick.

- Canadian Manganese is a battery metals company whose principal focus is advancing the development and commercialization of its manganese ore deposit in New Brunswick. The Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd. (CSE: FRSH) - A vertically integrated platform that helps accelerate the growth of disruptive food and beverage brands.

- A vertically integrated platform that helps accelerate the growth of disruptive food and beverage brands. PesoRama Inc. (TSXV: PESO) - Mexico's only true dollar store retailer.

- Mexico's only true dollar store retailer. The Planting Hope Company Inc. (TSXV: MYLK) - An all-women Board and C-suite company developing, launching and scaling uniquely innovative plant-based and planet-friendly food and beverage brands.

The Capital Markets Comeback Tour is Co-Hosted by the CSE and Generation IACP. Sponsors include:

Women in Capital Markets

Fundamental Research Corp.

Hunting Data

BTV

Bolt

Radius Research

Blossom

Accesswire

Stark Creative Media Inc.

If you work in capital markets or the media and would like to attend an event, please register for a ticket here: tour.irlabs.ca.

ABOUT IR LABS INC.

irlabs is a dynamic investor relations firm that applies innovative strategies to create visibility, drive investor engagement and make an impact. We are industry and sector agnostic and support both private and public companies with their investor relations programs, corporate communications and corporate governance. For more information visit www.irlabs.ca.

CONTACT:

Alyssa Barry

Principal and Co-Founder

IR Labs Inc.

alyssa@irlabs.ca

833-947-LABS (5227)

