MediTelecare Debuts Tele-Behavioral Health Services for Intellectually and Developmentally Disabled Community

MediTelecare Is Now Delivering Improved Access to Behavioral and Neurologic Care via Telehealth to IDD Communities With Clinicians Who Understand the Special Needs of Intellectual/Developmental Disability Patients

MIDDLETOWN, CT / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2022 / MediTelecare , the nation's leading provider of behavioral telehealth and tele-technology services to residents of post-acute and long-term care facilities, announced today the launch of its new Tele-Behavioral Health Services to the Intellectually and Developmentally Disabled (IDD) population and communities. MediTelecare is debuting the new service in partnership with numerous communities throughout its 26-state footprint.

The already highly vulnerable members of the IDD community were significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The lack of high-quality care made it difficult to get psychiatry and neurology services to adults and children with developmental disabilities, mental illness, and related behavioral health conditions.

These communities, which many times are 501(c)(3) non-profit providers, have added barriers to care, including transportation of patients, limited availability of specially trained care professionals, and higher associated costs for care to their patients. MediTelecare's program takes a patient-centered care approach through clinical protocols specifically designed to address the special care needs of the IDD population with no patient disruption and significantly reduced costs for payers and communities.

"Adults with IDD are already an underserved population, so it has become crucial that they are not left behind as the system suffers through acute provider and care shortages," said Dr. Ed Mercadante, founder, and CEO, MediTelecare. "MediTelecare's unique tele-technology stack enables a powerful set of digital tools to extend the reach and deliver care to this often neglected group. Delivering accessible, patient-centric, high-quality virtual care is the perfect solution."

MediTelecare has already served the IDD population through its existing services. Still, this more formalized program will offer IDD communities complete care by connecting them with uniquely qualified professionals through a digital hub that currently supports elderly populations with similar access and care issues. Patients are regularly seen and proactively managed with an interdisciplinary model of clinicians who have expertise in caring for the IDD community, working with information and patient data shared to other providers (such as primary care and other specialists). This real-time collaboration improves overall care management and long-term clinical outcomes for the patient.

To see how MediTelecare's comprehensive telehealth program provides resident-patients with consistent access to world-class clinicians, visit MediTelecare.com .

About MediTelecare

MediTelecare, the industry leader in providing technology-enabled behavioral telehealth services to residents of skilled nursing and long-term care facilities, delivers technology devices, a digital hub, and APP software products and services. Including a suite of virtual tools used by its employed psychology and psychiatry providers together with facility staff for 24×7 virtual referral, scheduling and clinical cloud interoperability. Proprietary digital clinical assessment and reporting analytics, MediReview, and MediReport, help staff identify and provide consistent care follow-up. MediTelecare services hundreds of facilities, with over 50,000 residents, providing over 325,000 patient encounters annually.

