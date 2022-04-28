- (PLX AI) - Biotage Q1 revenue SEK 386 million vs. estimate SEK 349 million.
- • Q1 EBIT margin 24.9%
- • Q1 net income SEK 71 million
|15:10
|Biotage Q1 EBIT SEK 96 Million vs. Estimate SEK 75 Million
|14.03.
|Biotage AB (publ) publishes new Financial Goals
|24.02.
|Biotage Awarded Gold Sustainability Medal by EcoVadis
|11.02.
|Correction - Biotage and dividend proposal in the Swedish public announcement
|11.02.
|Biotage Q4 EBIT SEK 61 Million vs. Estimate SEK 76 Million
|(PLX AI) - Biotage Q4 revenue SEK 341 million vs. estimate SEK 339 million.• Q4 EBIT margin 18%• Q4 net income SEK 46 million
