Outseer, a leading provider of payment authentication and monitoring solutions, announced today the appointment of John Filby as Chief Executive Officer. In his new role, Filby will spearhead Outseer's mission to liberate the world from transactional fraud and build on the company's heritage of innovation.

Throughout his 25-year career in the financial technology industry, Filby has earned a reputation as a leader who transforms businesses of all sizes for growth, ranging from start-ups to mid-market to Fortune 500 companies. He joins Outseer after serving as CEO of Global Holdings, a specialty payment processor he helped scale and lead to a milestone equity event.

Prior to Global, Filby served as President of the Financial Services Segment at Deluxe Corporation (NYSE: DLX) where he led several FinTech acquisitions that helped transform a legacy services business into a modern, technology-based business. Previously, Filby served as President of the Risk Compliance Division at Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), bringing several transactional fraud products to a global market and achieving a Chartis RiskTech100 ranking of #1 in North America and #4 Worldwide.

While at Global and Deluxe, Filby also served as a board member at Abrigo, Inc., a regulatory compliance and risk management solution provider for financial institutions.

"We feel fortunate to have found John," said William Chisholm, Founding Partner at Symphony Technology Group. "He has a track record of growing businesses by leading engaged teams in delivering customer value. Notably, much of the track record was built in payments and transactional risk management businesses."

"I'm honored to be appointed to this role during this exciting time for Outseer," said Filby. "We have a meaningful opportunity to help customers combat financial crimes in this dynamic threat landscape. I'm eager to get working with our team, our partners, and our customers."

"John is the right leader at the right time for Outseer," said Prashant Mehrotra, Partner at Clearlake Capital. "With some important foundational work behind us, John will lead the business with a clear focus on solving growing problems for the market with our differentiated data science and technology."

About Outseer

Outseer is on a mission to liberate the world from transactional fraud. Our market-leading payment and account monitoring solutions protect over $200 billion in annual payments while increasing revenue and reducing customer friction for card issuing banks, payment processors, and merchants worldwide. Leveraging billions of annual transactions from more than 6,000 institutions across the globe, our identity-based science delivers the highest fraud detection rates and lowest customer intervention in the industry. See what others can't at outseer.com.

About Clearlake

Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. is an investment firm founded in 2006 operating integrated businesses across private equity, credit, and other related strategies. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with management teams by providing patient, long-term capital to businesses that can benefit from Clearlake's operational improvement approach, O.P.S. The firm's core target sectors are technology, industrials, and consumer. Clearlake currently has over $72 billion of assets under management, and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 400 investments. The firm is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA with affiliates in Dallas, TX, London, UK and Dublin, Ireland. More information is available at www.clearlake.com and on Twitter @Clearlake.

About Symphony Technology Group

Symphony Technology Group (STG) is a private equity partner to market leading companies in data, software, and analytics. The firm brings expertise, flexibility, and resources to build strategic value and unlock the potential of innovative companies. Partnering to build customer-centric, market leading portfolio companies, STG seeks to create sustainable foundations for growth that bring value to the companies with which it partners. The firm is dedicated to transforming and building outstanding technology companies in partnership with leading management teams. STG's expansive portfolio has consisted of more than 35 global companies. For more information, please visit www.stgpartners.com.

