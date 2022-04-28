Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 28.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
„Strong Buy“! 20x Kaufen! Jetzt vor erneut massivem Ausbruch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.04.2022 | 15:28
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

China Matters documents the encounter of an American family and the Grand Song of the Dong ethnic group in Guizhou

BEIJING, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Among dozens of minority groups in southwestern China'sGuizhou province, the Dong ethnic group is widely known for its tradition of passing on culture and knowledge in music, especially in "dage," or Grand Song in Chinese.

As a group art form, Grand Songs are performed formally in the drum-tower, a landmark venue for rituals, entertainment and meetings in a Dong village. Most of the choir are women aged from teens to elders.

Narrating history, daily life and romance stories of the Dong ethnic group, Grand Song performances have become an attraction for tourists visiting Dong villages. The art form remains a crucial symbol of Dong ethnic identify and cultural heritage.

The Dong ethnic group has around 3 million population in China, most of whom more traditional Dong live in eastern Guizhou. The Dong people attach great importance to preserving their traditions and remembering their origins. Songs are believed by them to be a good way to appreciate their origins.

To observe and experience this tradition in person, American vlogger Brenna and her family visited a Dong village in southeastern Guizhou. The family learned to sing the Grand Song with a local choir and joined their performance. They also experienced other local folk arts such as printing and dyeing.

Video - https://youtu.be/097ltk0NfKU
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1735490/China_Matters_Logo.jpg

China Matters Logo

Contact:
Zhong Lei
+8610-68996566
ervinz@cnmatters.com

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.