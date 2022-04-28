US-based CubicPV will supply 1 GW of Direct Wafer silicon solar cells per year to Indian manufacturer Waaree Energies under a five-year contract. The cells will be supplied from its upcoming 2 GW factory in India.From pv magazine India "The company is in active discussions regarding the factory's location," Laureen Sanderson, chief communications officer for CubicPV, told pv magazine. "Effectively immediately, the five-year agreement - subject to certain terms and conditions and with options for renewal - establishes a commitment for an annual purchase volume of 1 GW of Direct Wafer cells from ...

