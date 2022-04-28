Anzeige
WKN: 881694 ISIN: US0091283079 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
PR Newswire
28.04.2022 | 16:04
Skyryse and Air Methods Partner to Enhance Safety by Helping Pilots Focus on their Life-Saving Mission

Air Methods is retrofitting its fleet with the proprietary Skyryse FlightOS automation hardware and software to make the nation's largest fleet of air medical aircraft safer to pilot.

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyryse, a transportation technology company, and Air Methods, the leading American air medical transport company, today announced a partnership to retrofit more than 400 single-engine helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft in the Air Methods fleet with FlightOS, a shared mission to advance further safety measures to protect pilots and patients. The new Skyryse FlightOS hardware and software stack replaces overly complex and manual flight control systems, allowing pilots to control helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft with a far simpler and safer control interface. Air Methods has also invested $5 million into Skyryse Series B, bringing the total raised to $205 million, further backing the LA-based company's automation hardware and software.

