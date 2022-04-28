Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd: Enteral Feeding Devices Market Worth $4.72 Billion by 2029- Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research

REDDING, Calif., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, "Enteral Feeding Devices Market by Product (Feeding Pumps, Feeding Tubes, Enteral Syringes, Giving Sets, Accessories), Age Group (Adults, Pediatrics), Application (Oncology, Gastrointestinal Diseases, Neurological Disorders, Diabetes), End User (Hospitals, Home Care, Ambulatory Care) - Forecast to 2029", published by Meticulous Research, the enteral feeding devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2029 to reach $4.72 billion by 2029.

A major factor contributing to market growth is the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. Patients with neurological conditions such as stroke suffer from swallowing problems and under nutrition, which deteriorates their nutritional status. Therefore, enteral tube feeding is an effective method of providing nutritional support to these patients and other patients who are unable to meet their nutritional requirements through the oral route alone. Enteral tube feeding is also used in patients with obstructive pathology of the oropharynx, such as in the case of head and neck cancer patients, either as a prophylactic measure or as a post-radiotherapy intervention because of the effects of radiation on swallowing reflexes/muscles and radiation-induced mucositis.

The advantages of enteral feeding over parental feeding have also contributed to market growth. Enteral feeding is more physiological, safer, cost-effective, and less complicated. The cost of long-term artificial nutrition using total parenteral nutrition (TPN) can be a financial burden for patients and their family members. Also, increased infectious complications have been associated with parenteral feeding.

Enteral Feeding Devices Market: Future Outlook

The enteral feeding devices market is segmented by product (enteral feeding pumps, enteral feeding tubes, enteral syringes, giving sets/administration sets, and accessories), age group (adults and pediatrics), application (oncology, gastrointestinal diseases, neurological disorders, diabetes, hypermetabolism, and other applications), end user (hospitals, home care settings, and ambulatory care settings), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes their market share at global and regional levels.

Based on product, the enteral feeding pumps segment is expected to show the fastest growth rate in the forecast period. The major factor attributing to the growth of this segment is its advanced features, such as integrated safety controls, anti-free-flow protection, and miniaturized pumps for easy portability.

Based on application, the oncology segment is expected to show the fastest growth rate in the forecast period due to the rising prevalence of cancer across the globe and the requirement for enteral feeding before or after the cancer treatment procedure. The oncology segment is further segmented into head and neck cancers, stomach and gastrointestinal cancers, liver cancers, pancreatic cancers, esophageal cancers, and other cancers. The head and neck cancers segment is expected to show the fastest growth rate in the forecast period.

Based on end user, the home care settings segment is expected to show the fastest growth rate in the forecast period. Factor attributing to this segment's growth is the rising aging population that requires more patient-centric healthcare services.

Based on geography, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to show the fastest growth rate in the forecast period. The major factors attributing to the growth of this segment include prevalence of disorders and critical illnesses leading to malnutrition and initiatives promoting the early adoption of enteral nutrition. For instance, the Japanese Guidelines for Nutrition Support Therapy for adult and pediatric critically ill patients recommend initiating enteral nutrition within 24-48 hours after the commencement of treatment on critically ill patients. The Society of Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition, Chinese Medical Association, has recommended a five-step method to implement nutrition therapy for COVID-19 patients, including elemental diets, nutrition education, oral nutritional supplementation, and tube feeding for enteral nutrition.

The key players operating in the global enteral feeding devices market include Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Cardinal Health, Inc. (U.S.), Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), Avanos Medical, Inc. (U.S.), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), CONMED Corporation (U.S.), B.Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Moog Inc. (U.S.), Amsino International Inc. (U.S.), Cook Medical LLC (U.S.), and Applied Medical Technology, Inc. (U.S.).

Browse in-depth TOC on "Enteral Feeding Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast (2022-2029)"

235 - Tables

35 - Figures

240 - Pages

Scope of the Report:

Enteral Feeding Devices Market, by Product

Enteral Feeding Pumps

Enteral Feeding Tubes

Enterostomy Feeding Tubes



Standard Enterostomy Feeding Tubes





Standard Gastrostomy Tubes







Standard Jejunostomy Tubes







Standard Gastrojejunostomy Tubes





Low-Profile Enterostomy Feeding Tubes





Low-Profile Gastrostomy Tubes







Low-Profile Jejunostomy Tubes







Low-Profile Gastrojejunostomy Tubes



Nasoenteric Feeding Tubes



Nasogastric Feeding Tubes





Nasojejunal Feeding Tubes





Nasoduodenal Feeding Tubes



Oroenteric Feeding Tubes

Enteral Syringes

Giving Sets/Administration Sets

Accessories

Enteral Feeding Devices Market, by Age Group

Adults

Pediatrics

Enteral Feeding Devices Market, by Application

Oncology

Head and Neck Cancers



Stomach and Gastrointestinal Cancers



Liver Cancers



Pancreatic Cancers



Esophageal Cancers



Other Cancers

Gastrointestinal Diseases

Neurological Disorders

Diabetes

Hypermetabolism

Other Applications

Enteral Feeding Devices Market, by End User

Hospitals

Home Care Settings

Ambulatory Care Settings

Enteral Feeding Devices Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe (RoE)

(RoE) Asia-Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) China



Japan



India



Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

