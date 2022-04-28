Beverly Hills, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2022) - WinkSprout, an approved Shopify Partner, launches today as a platform that automatically matches brands to thousands of social media influencers that fit their specific product niche.

During a successful beta testing phase with over 15,000 social media influencers and dozens of Shopify brands, the California-based startup found a consistent need for an automated platform like WinkSprout to reach new audiences and expand their user-generated content (UGC) efforts.

"We're excited to launch WinkSprout and help brands connect with the right influencers to create UGC at scale," said WinkSprout Co-Founder Jonathan Rose.

"Our platform takes the guesswork out of influencer marketing and makes it easy for brands to get their products in front of new audiences. We're proud to be an approved Shopify Partner and look forward to helping more brands grow their businesses."

From product videos and images to tag descriptions, WinkSprout makes it easy for brands to directly import their content into the platform and share it with influencers. Brands can also search for influencers by location, interests, and followers to find the perfect match for their products and campaigns.

"We created WinkSprout because we saw a need for a more automated and efficient way for brands to connect with influencers," said Rose. "Our platform is designed to help brands save time and money while still getting the results they need to grow their business."

Influencer marketing on social media websites such as Instagram and TikTok has become one of the most effective ways for brands to reach new audiences in recent years.

"The influencer marketing industry is growing rapidly, and we're excited to be at the forefront of this trend," said Rose. "We believe that WinkSprout has the potential to revolutionize the way brands connect with influencers and create UGC."

About WinkSprout:

WinkSprout is an automated platform, allowing for easy connection between Shopify merchants and content creators. Their system makes it a breeze for brands to get their products in front of new audiences via influencer marketing on social media websites, such as Instagram and TikTok - two platforms that have seen rapid growth in recent years. Shopify has featured WinkSprout as an approved partner to help brands save time and money while still getting the results they need to grow their business.

