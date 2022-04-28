DeepSpatial Inc.: Deepspatial Joins the NielsenIQ Partner Network with NielsenIQ to Empower Businesses with AI-Driven Insights

Deepspatial joins the NielsenIQ Partner Network to gain access to NielsenIQ's leading consumer intelligence & data analytics resources and Fortune 500 clients to enrich its Geospatial AI solutions.

NielsenIQ clients will now be able to benefit from the patented Deepspatial Geospatial AI Platform that will help businesses and organizations make better, data-driven decisions.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2022 / Deepspatial (CSE:DSAI)(OTCQB:DSAIF) ("Deepspatial" or the "Company"), an outcome-based artificial intelligence (AI) company, enabling organizations to enhance their decision-making capabilities by leveraging the power of data and AI, today announced it has joined the NielsenIQ Partner network, the industry's largest open ecosystem of technology-driven solution providers for retailers and manufacturers in the consumer packaged goods industry.

NielsenIQ is the leader in providing the most complete, unbiased view of consumer behaviour, globally. Since launching in 2016, the NielsenIQ Partner Network has been instrumental in driving business value for more than 200 unique NielsenIQ clients by simplifying industry collaboration and providing more relevant and accurate results from partners that better align with the way clients measure their business.

The partnership empowers its partners to gain access to Nielsen's network of Fortune 500 clients. NielsenIQ clients also benefit a great deal as they can work directly with any of the partners who specialize across a broad range of areas including demand planning, data harmonization, machine learning, AI-driven promotion, and many other features. The offering with NielsenIQ will be on a revenue share basis.

"Partnering with NielsenIQ is a big step in the right direction as we can now provide our clients with even more rich and deep data insights. Furthermore, leveraging Nielsen's Fortune 500 clients and being positioned in front of them is a major opportunity for Deepspatial," said Dr. Rahul Kushwah, CEO of Deepspatial. "We believe our AI-driven solutions that help businesses and organizations make smart, data-driven decisions will be well-positioned by our relationship with NielsenIQ."

"The NielsenIQ Partner Network was formed to enable innovation and we are happy to add Deepspatial to our growing list of advanced solution providers," said Hans Feenstra, Market Leader, Connect Partner Network, NielsenIQ. Through the unmatched breadth of our collaborative ecosystem of trustworthy and innovative partners, our clients are uniquely positioned to solve their biggest problems and stay ahead of a rapidly changing consumer landscape."

About Deepspatial

Deepspatial (CSE:DSAI)(OTCQB:DSAIF) is an outcome based artificial intelligence company, enabling organizations to enhance their decision-making capabilities by leveraging the power of data and AI. From finding the most efficient supply chain routes to knowing where to develop next, Deepspatial's AI-driven platform enables its clients to visualize what's going on, predict what's coming, analyze data, and optimize processes to make smarter decisions for a better future. For more information, visit www.Deepspatial.ai and follow us on Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

About NielsenIQ

NielsenIQ is the industry leader in global measurement and data analytics, and the most trusted source for retail and consumer intelligence. The NielsenIQ Connected Partner Network helps consumer packaged goods (CPG) and retail clients get the most value from data and allows clients to discover new. NielsenIQ, an Advent International portfolio company, has operations in nearly 100 markets, covering more than 90% of the world's population. For more information, visit www.nielseniq.com.

