Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2022) - Leveljump Healthcare Corp. (TSXV: JUMP) (OTCQB: JMPHF) (FSE: 75J) ("Leveljump" or the "Company"), a Canadian leader in B2B telehealth solutions, is pleased to announce today its reported financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars.

Financial and Operational Highlights

Revenues from Canadian Teleradiology Services, Inc. ("CTS") operations hit record level with $6,719,272 in revenues for 2021.

Year over Year revenue increase of $1,263,432 an increase of 23.2%.

2021 Financial Results

Revenues of $1,798,993 in Q4 and $6,719,272 for the year 2021 with a net loss of $537,965 for Q4 and a net loss of $2,228,986 for the year 2021.

CTS net profit of $148,673 in Q4. $508,703 for the year 2021.

JUMP adjusted EBITDA of $(298,000) for Q4 and $(338,000) for the year 2021.

Subsequent to the Year End

Subsequent to the year end, the Company completed the following transactions in summary form;

Completed private placements for gross proceeds of approximately $1.5 million.

Acquired 3 IHF x-ray centers in Ontario for $4.3 million of which $3.2 million was financed by TD Canada Trust. The Company expects the centers to increase company revenues by up to $1.5 million in 2022 and add almost $400,000 to EBITDA in 2022.

Increased its direct and indirect ownership in Real Time Medical Inc. to 36%.

Increased its ownership in Shaw Vision Inc. and Shaw Lens Inc. to 34.6%.

Management Comments

"Our operating subsidiary CTS had a very strong year in 2021 with a solid net profit. We expect CTS to continue its organic growth pace in 2022 and beyond. The acquisition of the x-ray and ultrasound centers will add considerably to the bottom line at CTS."

"Our negative EBITDA is primarily due to administrative costs for the parent company, stock based compensation, legal expenses and advertising and marketing, we expect that those costs will be reduced further in 2022 and with the revenue stream from our acquisitions completed as well as future acquisitions, along with the growth of CTS, profits from the operating businesses will eventually overshadow the costs of maintaining the public company," Rob Landau, CFO.

"2021 was a year of record revenues from operations. The demand for telehealth solutions is increasing, said Mitch Geisler CEO. Our 2022 acquisitions of the IHF centers will ensure our 2022 revenues set another record for the Company. We plan to continue focusing on both organic growth and identifying additional acquisitions that are generating positive cash flow."

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This news release contains financial terms (such as adjusted EBITDA) that are not considered in IFRS. Such financial measures, together with measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, provide useful information to investors and shareholders, as management uses them to evaluate the operating performance of the Company. The Company's determination of these non-IFRS measures may differ from other reporting issuers, and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Further, these non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance or cash flows prepared in accordance with IFRS. These financial measures are included because management uses this information to analyze operating performance and liquidity.

Adjusted EBITDA

Management believes adjusted EBITDA is a useful supplemental measure to determine the Company's ability to generate cash available for working capital, capital expenditures, debt repayments, interest expense and income taxes.

EBITDA refers to net income (loss) determined in accordance with IFRS, before depreciation and amortization, net interest expense (income) and income tax expense (recovery). The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA, plus stock-based compensation expense, restructuring, fair value adjustments, listing expense and transaction costs, impairment and finance income.

A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) is as follows:

Three Months ended

December 31 Year ended

December 31 ($ in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) and comprehensive income

(loss) (538) (11,668) (2,228) (11,563) Add back: Depreciation and amortization 9 8 36 33 Net interest expense 42 153 69 202 Stock-based compensation 36 68 743 68 Misc and foreign exchange - 36 15 36 EBITDA (451) (11,404) (1,365) (11,224) Add back: One time transaction costs 153 546 677 546 Listing Expense - 8,750 - 8,750 Professional Fees related to Listing - 191 350 211 Royalty Buyout - 2,000 - 2,000 Adjusted EBITDA (298) 83 (338) 283

For further details on the results, please refer to Leveljump's Management, Discussion and Analysis and Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, which are available on the Company's website (www.leveljumphealthcare.com) and under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About LevelJump Healthcare

Leveljump Healthcare Corp., (TSXV: JUMP) (OTCQB: JMPHF) (FSE: 75J) is building a national medical diagnostic imaging company and brand, primarily by providing teleradiology (remote radiology) services to its client hospitals and imaging centers. Additionally, JUMP plans to expand through the acquisition of independent healthcare facilities focused on diagnostic imaging as well as acquiring new disruptive imaging technologies.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

LEVELJUMP HEALTHCARE CORP.

Mitchell Geisler, Chief Executive Officer

info@leveljumphealthcare.com

(833) 840-2020

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's business plans and the outlook of the Company's industry. Although the Company believes, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of the Company, Canadian Teleradiology Services, Inc., their securities, or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/122016